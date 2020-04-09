Coronavirus: Trump’s opponents claim he inherited the defective test

According to experts, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that his government had inherited broken experiments.

In February, it became clear that government-issued experiments in New York were flawed and incapable of providing accurate results.

“The Coru Virus test is not yet available in New York City,” Stephanie Buhle, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, told ProPublica.

“The kits sent to us have shown performance issues and we can’t trust them to provide accurate results,” he added.

On March 30, Mr. Trump claimed for the first time that the first defective virus tests had been inherited from the previous administration, while appearing on Fox and Friends.

He reiterated this claim at one of his daily meetings at the White House on April 1, describing his claim on April 3.

“And remember this: we have inherited – the word is that we have inherited bad experiments. We have really inherited bad experiments. These are terrible experiments. And they were all broken.” “And we did it.”

Mr Trump reiterated this claim on April 6 at another briefing, saying “at first speaking, the old tests were outdated and not really ready.”

Despite repeated claims by Mr Trump about the Coronavirus test, the Trump administration did not inherit them, CNN reported.

Michael Mina, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard University T.H. “The virus did not exist in the previous administration,” Chan’s School of Public Health told the media.

He added that the technology used to test the virus is a technology commonly used in clinical microbiology laboratories. Not defective. “

“She’s lying. She’s 100% lying. She’s lying because she’s trying to change the blame for others, even if it does,” Gregg Gonsalves, an assistant professor in the Department of Microbial Epidemiology at Yale School of Health, told the media. It’s completely meaningless. “

On Wednesday morning, former Republican Congressman Joe Scarbrow, host of “MSNBC’s Morning Joe,” criticized networks, including himself, for failing to carefully review the president.

“He is spreading misinformation, he is trying to cover up all the mistakes he has made over the last two months,” he said.

The Independent has commented on the White House.

According to a tracking project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, 419,975 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States. The death toll has risen to at least 14,262.

