Coronavirus: Trump’s World Health Organization budget freezes “America First” message

Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed cutting US funding for the World Health Organization by more than half, from nearly $ 123 million this year to less than $ 58 million next year.

If the recent remarks of Republican lawmakers are a sign of their feelings about the current WHO leadership, Mr. Trump can only achieve his dream.

The reduction in the WHO’s proposed budget is part of the president’s crusade to restore the share of US taxpayers in foreign aid programs.

While the Cronavirus epidemic has signaled an economic catastrophe for the destruction of the US economy, Mr. Trump and Republicans wanted to be the focus of their 2020 campaign message, which may have cleared the way for political stability in Congress. The Republic can carry out parts of its mission to shorten. In the case of foreign aid

Last month, Michael McCarwell, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the WHO’s “poor handling” of the crisis, saying the organization’s failed work with the Chinese government to curb the outbreak of the virus had “severely lacked judgment and certainly increased.” There are several red flags about his honesty in this important post, “RealClearPolitics reported.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairwoman of the Senate subcommittee overseeing the foreign aid budget, conveyed the anti-WHO message about five steps ahead of this week.

South Carolina Republicans and Trump whispers have come out in full support of Mr. Trump’s threat to condemn the WHO’s 2020 fiscal year budget as long as the health care group maintains its current leadership.

“[In the next credit allocation bill], there will be no cost to the WHO,” Mr Graham told Fox News earlier this week. They have been deceived. They have been slow and have apologized to the Chinese. “

An ultimatum

These are not just empty threats.

They are represented by members of the Republican Parliament who hold key keys to the allocation of foreign credit in the future. Now that they have set a record against current WHO leaders, they must maintain their level of consistency.

“When Graham brings his budget to the committee and it becomes public, people want to compare it to many of his past statements and ask the question,” said Keith Altrich, a longtime Democratic employee on Graham’s subcommittee. Has that been consistent? ” Congressional Process Assignment Expert.

“He has somehow put himself in a position where he has to zero in on them, pass new new restrictions on the bill, or make statements or arguments that he feels have changed some of his behavior.” said

Democrats have even acknowledged that the World Health Organization has been delayed in approving the organization, although they say such criticism is an attempt by Mr. Trump to blame the health crisis in the United States on his slow response to Cronavor on China’s shoulders and It has others.

“The World Health Organization needs to be reformed, just as it needs the strong support of the United States and other countries to do its job,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, a top Democrat in the allotment sub-category who seeks funding for foreign programs. ” He said in a statement Wednesday

“There are similar complaints about President Trump, who ignored countless warnings, reduced threats, eased medical science and ruined valuable time that could have killed countless lives,” he said. Save him. He continues to shamelessly and relentlessly try to shift the responsibility for his catastrophic response to the virus to anyone but himself. ”Mr. Lai said.

To be clear, the fate of future allocations for the WHO is not the most important issue for any member of parliament – even for key negotiators like Graham.

And with members in their states and counties, Republicans who can push the issue forward will hardly be able to support monetary sanctions against the WHO.

“It’s hard to create alcohol or oppose ideas when you’re not a member [in Washington] … with those internal conversations that take place either on the floor or in the committee rooms,” said a former Republican aide. Pointing out that the process of reviewing the work is over, so legislators cannot ask questions and receive real-time feedback from IAEA chiefs.

The shadows of Ukraine

At the same time, as is certainly the case with the fiery debate over the allocation of future credits, Mr. Trump is quite right to be able to freeze part of the $ 123 million Congress he approved earlier this year for the WHO.

Such a move is not unprecedented. In fact, it could be very similar to what the president refused last year to condemn nearly $ 400 million in military aid to congregations approved by the congregation, which hurt the heart of his impeachment trial.

“We will do this carefully,” Trump said at a news conference on Tuesday. We want to keep the money sent to the WHO. We want to have a very strong power and we want to see it. “

The United States sends two budget flows to multilateral groups such as the World Health Organization: pay for membership in the organization and voluntary donations for more specific programs and initiatives that are funded by the group.

Mr Trump did not specify whether he would block one or the other under pressure from the World Health Organization to make institutional changes, such as restoring his leadership.

By acknowledging the systematic shortcomings of the WHO, a kind of compromise deal with Republicans and the World Health Organization to undermine their leadership or acknowledge their mistakes about China, Democrats can block the organization’s budget, so it desperately needs productive activity. . .

“It’s kind of a best-case scenario for a child to split up – trying to find [a solution] that everyone knows some of them have won,” said a former GOP staffer.

