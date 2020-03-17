Coronavirus: Tub & Entire body Functions closes all stores in US, Canada

(WJW) — Bathtub & Overall body Functions has introduced it will briefly close all shops in the U.S. and Canada in mild of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a assertion posted on-line by CEO Andrew Meslow, store employees will however be compensated and the enterprise will “look for other methods we may well ease their problems and share our appreciation for all they’ve finished.”

The letter goes on to say:

“This closure will also allow for us to prioritize stock to our on line channel, so you can safely and securely shop from home. We’re working all-around the clock to supply products to our distribution middle to be certain we can satisfy your desires. We never want to disappoint our prospects, and we normally try to assure you get the solutions you have to have when you will need them.”

To go through the overall letter, simply click right here.

Earlier this 7 days, the organization had all hand sanitizer merchandise detailed as “sold out” on the internet, but it appears a several of the items are again in stock.

