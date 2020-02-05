Coronavirus: two Britons among thousands in quarantine after a cruise epidemic in Japan

Two Britons are among the thousands who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan after 10 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

David Abel, who is aboard the Diamond Princess with his wife Sally, said the passengers would be confined to their cabins for two weeks.

The ship, carrying nearly 3,000 passengers, was left in limbo in Yokohama Bay, Hawaii, awaiting test results after an 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in Hong Kong on January 25 was tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnosis of the virus was announced to the ship Wednesday morning.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been quarantined (David Abel / PA)

Speaking on a Facebook video, Abel of Woodford Halse in Oxfordshire said: “We are now officially in quarantine.

“It appears that our quarantine is on board the ship, that we will not be taken to the hospital.

“The 10 people who are affected, they will be taken very soon by the local coast guard to a medical establishment. We have to stay on the ship and we are confined to our cabins. ”

The couple were left without food for 18 hours, Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

Mr. Abel, a diabetic, said he was afraid of falling into a coma if he was not given anything to eat.

He claims to have been informed by a member of staff on board that the food service had been temporarily suspended for fear that this is where the virus originated.

A sandwich and a few rolls were finally taken to their cabin.

He told the Palestinian Authority news agency, “Nothing has changed except for the food. It is now a sandwich for each meal. We no longer do luxury cruising, that’s for sure. ”

Officials boarded the ship Monday evening and told passengers that they will be doing medical checks on everyone.

It took from midnight to 7 p.m. local time to complete.

They took their temperature, asked if they had coughed, and if they were taking medicine to lower their temperature.

Mr. Abel added: “The positive thing in all of this is… our balcony faces the sun.

“If we don’t come back with a tan, there is something wrong. We are allowed on our balconies, so I think most of my day will be spent writing, researching and absolute laziness.

“It could be worse, we could be kidnapped and placed in a local hospital.

“Naturally, we want to be at home. We miss our little Yorkie dogs. But two weeks will go pretty quickly, I hope. ”

The couple boarded the ship 15 days ago and said they visited five more ports after the man carrying the coronavirus disembarked. After the revelation of his illness, they had to undergo more medical checks to visit their last port.