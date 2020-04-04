Coronavirus UK: a family of nurses who died trying to “desire to catch the air”

Thomas Harvey’s family needs an answer (photo: PA)

A father of seven who died alone after treating a coronavirus patient had not yet been tested for the disease, as claimed by his son.

57-year-old Thomas Harvey died on Sunday at his family home in Hoxton, East London on Sunday after falling in the bathroom. The police had to break the door of their home to recover his body.

His son, also Thomas, claimed yesterday that his father had not yet been tested for Covid-19, despite showing severe symptoms before dying. He said: “Given the circumstances in which he died and that he is an NHS employee, we thought that he would be admitted to the examination right away. We want one (test) only to consolidate what we have been saying all the time, not only for us, but also for his workplace. We are convinced that he had it. “

24-year-old Thomas said that when his father’s body was taken from home, he was told that a coronavirus test would be performed. He says, however, that when he called the morgue on Thursday, a staff member told him she was told not to test her father who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, North London.

Dad-seven died “breathing hard”, being in isolation (photo: PA)

Thomas, his wife Marcia and their seven children, at the 16th birthday party (Photo: PA)

He was asked to contact the coroner’s office, who told him on Friday that the case officer would be in touch.

Thomas added: “It was news for us that they were not going to test it. When they came originally (to take his body), I remember he said he would be tested. “

Remembering his father’s death, Thomas said he broke a hole in the door when he and other family members desperately tried to get to him.

He said that the grandfather of the three was only given “gloves and a thin apron” to protect himself from infection at work, and after a few weeks he began to isolate himself at home.

Despite the call of paramedics, when his condition worsened about a week before his death, he was not admitted to the hospital or examined for the presence of the virus, the decision was surprised by the family.

Three’s grandfather attends the graduation of his son, Thomas Harvey Junior (Photo: PA)

The case of Thomas was considered “mild”, so he was not taken to hospital treatment, as his family said (Photo: GoFundMe)

Thomas said: “He didn’t eat for eight days at this time, he didn’t breathe properly what you could hear. He was very weak and complained of pain, but they told us that his case was mild, so he would not be taken to hospital for treatment.

“We were like:” If this is a mild case, what is the worst case? ‘ “

On Sunday an ambulance was called, but despite attempts at resuscitation, he was declared dead.

NHS England and the North NH London Foundation Trust have been contacted for comments.

