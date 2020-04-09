Coronavirus UK: Boy George amazingly wrote the song Isolation before the pandemic

Boy George strangely wrote his song Isolation last year before the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: Getty)

Boy George has just released a new song called Isolation, which was strangely written last year before the current coronavirus pandemic.

The title of the song could not be more appropriate given that we are all now in confinement and isolation because of Covid-19, but it turns out that the current explosion was not inspired by Boy George because it was written a few months ago.

A strange twist of fate, however, became even more current given the current situation, and Boy George recently said about the song: “This has nothing to do with what is happening now, but perhaps in some respects.”

By sharing the text on his official website, the 58-year-old Culture Club star says: “These lyrics match the hard times we are living in today.”

These include: “You don’t know / How you feel / Be here without you / You don’t know / How you feel / Be alone.”

He also shared a video for a song that was shot in Australia and London, before being blocked.

Isolation premiered on Radio 2 on Wednesday and is included in Boy’s new album, This Is What I Dub Vol. 1, which he recently released through his own label Boy George Presents.

And while he might come up with Isolation long before the days of isolation, it seems that blocking only inspired Boy George, who gets his biography on the big screen to keep new music.

After the release of Isolation and his new album, he said: “Expect anarchy and confusion for me and BGP in the coming months.

“We need music now more than ever. No rules in isolation. The punk spirit is dominating, dub. “

Boy George has revealed that he will be working on new music all the time for fans (Photo: PA)

Lockdown also saw many of the music stars who started performing live after being forced to cancel concert dates due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The K-pop BTS band practically performed at The Late Late Show with James Corden and Elton John led a live show concert to collect donations for coronavirus help.

They saw Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Mariah Carey, who performed in the comfort of their own home to entertain fans.

Niall Horan hosted a live concert on Instagram. Gary Barlow jumped on fashion and performed in virtual duets with Ronan Keating and JLS.

People are encouraged to stay home by the UK government to control the spread of coronavirus.

There are currently more than 55,000 cases of Covid-19 in the UK, and the number of deaths currently exceeds 7,000.

