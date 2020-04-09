Coronavirus UK: Calls for higher concessions for asylum seekers during the blockade

Members of the Kent Anti-Racism Network on Sunny Sands Beach, Folkestone (Photo: Getty Images)

Asylum seekers are forced to choose between food and medicine because they try to ensure their families are blocked by coronavirus.

Campaigners urge the government to increase the weekly allowance from £ 35 a week to £ 55, as the cost of many necessary items is rising due to stockpiling and panic. Freedom from torture, Amnesty International UK and Migrant Voice belong to 60 charities that have written to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, calling for increased payments.

Anu Vandayar, a 31-year-old torture victim, claims he has difficulty finding diapers for his three-year-old daughter in supermarkets and is often forced to pay much more in smaller stores, some of which have raised prices. There is no internet in the apartment, the TV is broken and there is not enough to buy new toys for your child who feels increasingly isolated.

She told Metro.co.uk: “She is sad and crying – she wants to be outside with other children, me neither, but of course we can’t go out and she is too young to understand why we have to stay here. I feel very nervous and isolated. Asylum seekers’ lives are lonely, but outside activities have ceased.

Many asylum seekers are forced to choose between food and medicine because the blockade forces them to further reduce their budget (photo: Getty Images)

“I was once in an English lesson. It was a chance to meet other people and make friends. There are no classes now. We are told that online classes will start next week, but it will be difficult to focus on my daughter who needs my attention. “

Anu, whose name was changed for the safety of her family, fled from Sri Lanka to Great Britain five years ago to avoid the persecution of Tamils.

For all the latest news and updates about Coronavirus, click here.

To view our live Coronavirus blog, click here.

In 2007, she was separated from her family and detained by the army for two years, she was interrogated many times and forced to perform work such as cooking and cleaning.

A former journalist said she falsely confessed to being a member of the LTTE militant group to prevent further harm to her father who was brutally beaten by the authorities.

When a new government was elected in 2015, she was arrested again by the army and forced into a white van. She was taken to an overcrowded room and an overflowing toilet in an unofficial facility used by the government and was tortured physically and sexually for many months.

More: health



Asylum seekers are not allowed to work and cannot choose where they are because they are waiting for the result of an asylum application.

They currently receive between £ 35.39 and £ 37.75 per person per week, and are accommodated in a temporary flat if needed.

Pregnant women or mothers with young children receive an additional payment of between £ 3 and £ 5 a week and can apply for a one-time maternity payment of £ 3,000 if the child is due in eight weeks or less, or if the child is under six weeks old.

Freedom From Torture spokeswoman said she could afford food in the light of price increases during the blockade, making it “almost impossible” for asylum seekers who “really fight”.

Many resort to smaller and more expensive stores because of their necessary products, because supermarket shelves are cleaned by panic buyers (photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Writing to ministerial activists from all over the country, he called for “immediate intervention so that refugees and asylum seekers could look after themselves and their families during this difficult time.”

Sonya Sceats, director of Freedom from Torture, said: “The outbreak of coronavirus affects us all, but most strongly affects the most vulnerable people in the UK.

“Every day, people waiting for a decision on an asylum application, including survivors of torture, must make impossible decisions, such as choosing food and medicine. These are people who are already living in poverty.

“At the moment, no one who lives in the UK should be dealing with these decisions.

More: United Kingdom



“The government has shown that it understands that these unprecedented times require more support for those most in need. It is time to offer additional support to asylum seekers as well. The virus does not discriminate and neither should we. “

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said: “We check the level of cash benefits, as we do every year, as part of our normal operations, and we take into account coronavirus factors.”

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





Coronavirus latest news and updates