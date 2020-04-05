Coronavirus UK: Curtis Pritchard buys badminton rackets during blockage

Curtis Pritchard goes shopping during a blockade in Cheshire (photo: Splash)

Curtis Pritchard may have broken up with his beautiful love island Moura Higgins, but this did not stop the star from collecting flowers at the coronavirus shop.

The reality star smiled, keeping on Saturday the strict two-meter requirements for social distance between him and his purchasing partner in B&M Cheshire.

The 24-year-old professional dancer seemed to make the most of his harsh government that spent time outside, and even took a pair of badminton rackets – no doubt remaining in isolation.

The star also picked up a bouquet of pink orchard flowers, while his pal helped bring another bag of goodies.

Flowers may surprise some people after Curtis and Maura parted last month.

Maura confirmed the break in her Instagram stories, saying that “there was no feeling of malaise on both sides.”

We wonder who they can be for, Curtis (Photo: The Cleavers / SplashNews.com)

That’s all, boys, keep your distance (Photo: Tasaki / SplashNews.com)

The star wrote: “Curtis and I decided to part. We enjoyed the wonderful experience of our stay in the villa and we want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to break off and no malaise on both sides. We tried to make it work, but it wasn’t, and I wish Curtis all the best for the future. “

Curtis and Maura split last month (Photo: Brett Cove / SOPA Images / Sipa USA)

Curtis also closed all rumors of an affair with another dancer Bethany Hall, and his representatives confirmed that he was “not looking for a relationship now – he is focusing on his career and spending time with his family.”

A professional dancer, however, cheered up his charity activities, working with his brother AJ Pritchard to raise money for NHS with #DressUpDanceDonate.

Do you have a history of show business?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: AJ Pritchard has left Strictly high when he reveals a program showing dreams with brother Curtis

MORE: Curtis and AJ Pritchard want #DressUpDanceDonate NHS fans after they saved Curtis’ dance career