Coronavirus UK: Ellie Goulding provides 400 phones for the homeless

Ellie Goulding delivered 400 cell phones for the homeless during the coronavirus crisis (Photo: WireImage)

Ellie Goulding supports the homeless during a coronavirus pandemic by providing cell phones.

The singer Love Me Like You Do provided 400 phones to the homeless during the current pandemic to help them stay in touch in such a difficult time.

According to Music News reports, each phone has been topped up with data worth 20 GBP.

Speaking of the In This Together campaign, in which her team joined forces with a charity crisis that supports inept sleepers, Ellie said: “Over the past few weeks, we’ve witnessed an unprecedented and phenomenal effort to stop people sleeping by the government, local authorities and charity organizations for homelessness.

“I was worried, however, how many people would still need support. I decided to help them stay connected. “

Ellie continued: “In our homes we have our books, televisions and the things we have collected. Homeless people will have very few.

Ellie wants to help homeless people stay connected while blocking coronavirus (Photo: Rex)

“Over the past few weeks, they’ll see their communities disappear after the cities are emptied. Many will be afraid and feel extremely isolated. “

She added: “Keeping in touch can help push back isolation, but it will also help the Crisis deliver reports and catch up, which we know to be a lifeline.”

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 113,000 according to figures published on Saturday, and the number of deaths has now exceeded 15,000.

Before closing, Ellie worked on new music and released the new song Worry About Me, teasing her release of the eagerly awaited fourth album.

Ellie, who tied the knot to her husband Casper Jopling in 2019, recently released an album in 2015 along with the third studio album Delirium.

He reached third place on the charts in both the US and Great Britain.

