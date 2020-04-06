Coronavirus UK: Emmerdale star John Bowe almost died of COVID-19

(Photo: ITV)

Former Emmerdale and Coronation Street star John Bowe called on people to take the coronavirus situation seriously, revealing that he almost died after being infected with the virus.

The actor, best known for his role as Dales entrepreneur, Lawrence White, took him on Twitter to inform his observers about his condition after getting sick last month.

At one point he described himself as “the worst”.

He now shared a message encouraging people to “shut up and act as they were told” about staying at home and following the government’s guidelines during the blockade.

He wrote on Twitter: “Sunday observations #Coronavirus. I almost died in my life. Once last week. The gauze between life and death is extremely thin and oh so easy to pass. Certainly in one direction. I’m not sure about the other. For now.

“Everyone does everything in advance. And try to do it in the best possible way in the best possible order. We must support them. We must shut up and act as we have been told. Stay at home / help nhs / save life. “

“Beware of instability, selfishness and stupidity of the masses. Come to Great Britain. We are better than this. Stay strong and strong behind our leaders, who, together with us, are trying to find a way through this vicious, sticky swamp. #StayHomeSaveLives. “

