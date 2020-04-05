Coronavirus UK: How dangerous is Covid-19 for pregnant women?

Carrie Symonds spent a week in bed after the symptoms of the virus (photo: Reuters)

Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, said she “heals” after coronavirus symptoms.

The prime minister said last week that he had a positive test result on Covid-19 and spent more than a week in isolation at Downing Street 11 while his partner isolated himself in Camberwell.

Although it has not been confirmed that Carrie has a virus, the 32-year-old decided to take precautions because of her pregnancy.

She wrote on Twitter: “I spent the last week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus. I didn’t have to be tested, and after seven days of rest I feel stronger and I’m on track.

“Covid-19’s pregnancy is obviously worrying. Please read to other pregnant women and follow the most up-to-date guidelines, which have been very reassuring. “

Pregnant women are considered a vulnerable group of people (photo: Getty)

Considering this, how does coronavirus affect pregnant women and should additional measures be taken to protect them?

Is coronavirus dangerous during pregnancy?

Pregnant women do not seem to be more exposed to coronavirus infection than the general population, but they are urged to scrupulously follow the government’s social distance and isolation guidelines.

However, pregnancy changes the body’s immune system and response to infections, and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) says that infections can “sometimes be associated with more severe symptoms, and the same will happen with Covd-19.”

He says that while the risk during pregnancy is generally low, healthcare professionals should be wary of serious symptoms in pregnant women with a positive test result – such as pneumonia or lack of oxygen.

During antenatal visits, RCOG recommends that pregnant women limit the number of people they take with them.

There is no indication that pregnant women are more likely to become infected with the virus (photo: Jasper Jacobs / Getty)

He states that women should “be encouraged to have a delivery partner during labor,” as it is known to “have a significant impact on the safety and well-being of women during labor.”

However, if the delivery partner experiences coronavirus symptoms, he will not be allowed into the maternity suite.

Can coronavirus affect unborn babies?

Because Covid-19 is a new disease, little is known about whether it affects unborn babies – but there is no evidence to suggest that it increases the risk of miscarriage.

However, there is evidence to suggest that coronavirus may be transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy or delivery.

RCOG claims that in all previously reported cases, the infection was detected quickly, at least 30 hours after birth, and in all reported cases of neonates developing coronavirus shortly after birth, the child was healthy.

Their website says: “It is important to emphasize that in all reported cases of newborns developing coronavirus shortly after birth, the child was doing well.”

It is also considered unlikely that if a pregnant woman has a virus, this will cause problems in the development of the child.

