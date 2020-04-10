Coronavirus UK: Police tell dad they can’t sit in their own garden in front of the house

Father was told that he was not allowed to spend time in his own garden in front of the police (Facebook)

South Yorkshire police apologized when the man was incorrectly informed by an officer that he was not allowed to sit in his own garden in front of the house.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Eastwood, Rotherham, when Daniel Connell filmed his quarrel with a policeman at his fingertips.

In the film, the policeman advised Mr. Connell to “stay home because of Covid-19” and said that “the virus does not stop in your garden.”

Current government guidelines allow people to spend as much time as they want in their gardens during the closure period, but social distance measures must be respected if areas border public paths or roads.

Mr. Connell, who was spending time in his garden with a partner and two children, told a police officer: “You can’t come to your garden. I’m recording (this video), you can’t enter the garden.

When he was told that the council did not comply with current guidelines, the officer replied: “I cannot speak for anyone else. Do you know when you look around and no one is there? That’s because you can’t leave.

“The virus doesn’t stop in your garden.”

The South Yorkshire police then apologized and stated that the officer in the movie was now reminded of the blocking guidelines for the public.

“This meeting had good intentions but was uninformed and we would like to apologize for the way it was treated,” said South Yorkshire police.

“We spoke to the officer concerned and expressed our absolutely clear approach.

“Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we will continue our work to support the NHS.

The policeman said “the virus doesn’t stop in your garden” (Facebook)

“Current government guidelines allow gardens to be used both front and back.

“If there is a road or a path along the garden in the garden, be aware of social distance, if people can walk – common sense”.

In response to the video, Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said: “It’s definitely not fair.

“Although you can’t see the full context of the movie, people can of course be in their gardens – front or back – and they should be allowed to do so.

“This is definitely an exaggeration!”

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





