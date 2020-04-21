Coronavirus UK: Ryanair customers can receive a refund only after a crisis

Customers can wait for months for a refund from Ryanair (photo: AFP)

Ryanair’s customers were outraged when they were told they would have to wait until the coronavirus crisis was over to get a refund.

Some passengers with canceled flights received an email saying that if they do not want to accept a voucher for future travel, they will be queued for a pandemic refund.

The email was: “You can request a cashback, but remember that we place your request in the cash back queue until the Covid-19 emergency expires.

“We strongly recommend using the refund voucher because it is easily available and you can book flights on all Ryanair Group airlines at over 200 destinations in Europe and the Middle East.”

An email to passengers said: “We will put your request in the cash back queue until the Covid-19 emergency expires” (Photo: SOPA images)

Even passengers who have applied for a refund more than a month ago report receiving an email with an unsolicited coupon, says the consumer advice page. Which ?.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any travel for an indefinite period, which means that customers can wait months for a refund.

Customers are legally entitled to a full refund if an EU airline cancels a flight or if an airline cancels an EU flight.

Although airlines do not have to pay compensation for cancellations caused by a coronavirus, they are required to return passengers within seven days.

Passengers do not have to accept a travel coupon or credit.

The competitor easyJet Ryanair recently offered an online link that allows customers to request a refund, and British Airways offers a refund if customers call to ask for it.

Which? recommends that passengers continue to fight for a refund, as many people have already been funded by major airlines.

Bad customers went to Twitter to express their frustration.

Ando wrote on Twitter: “I received a voucher for my canceled flight today. I asked for a refund, which I was told was processed two weeks ago. Can anyone answer my DM. I’m not interested in the coupon and nobody responds to live chat. “

@Ryanair I received a voucher for my canceled flight today. I asked for a refund, which I was told was processed 2 weeks ago. Can anyone answer my DM. I’m not interested in the coupon and nobody responds to live chat

– Ando (@ Ando28A) April 21, 2020

Maria Biruela wrote: “So … it seems that Ryanair’s definition of” return “(which according to their emails” will be processed within 20 business days of the payment method used for the original booking “) is actually a voucher for Ryanair flights and sent by email. “

So … it seems that the definition of “return” @ Ryanair (which according to their emails “will be processed within 20 business days of the payment method used for the original booking.”) Is actually a voucher for Ryanair flights and sent via e -mail. ðŸ¤¨ pic.twitter.com/FuKX76Qe5T

– Maria Biruela (@MariaBiruela) April 21, 2020

Anthony Challoner wrote on Twitter: “Ryanair’s outrageous behavior and attitude. A refund request was made five weeks ago for flights that were canceled and received three emails requesting responsibility because they were overwhelmed with requests.

Outrageous behavior and attitude from @Ryanair. A refund request was made 5 weeks ago for flights that were canceled and received 3 emails asking for responsibility because they were overwhelmed with requests. .

– Anthony Challoner (@AntoChalloner) April 20, 2020

Ryanair was asked to comment by Metro.co.uk.

