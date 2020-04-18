Coronavirus UK: Stacey Solomon on “edge of tears” during blockade

Stacey Solomon reveals that he “is on the verge of tears all the time” during isolation

Stacey Solomon / Instagram

Stacey Solomon admitted that living in confinement almost always gives her the impression of close tears.

The mother of three of them told how she was quarantined during the coronavirus crisis, and Stacey refreshingly admitted it was quite emotional.

Explaining to fans that some days at home are more difficult than others, the star Loose Women said: “Afternoon nap. Hoe went out for baby milk because it’s over and I’ll have to do something because I just feel like I’m on the verge of tears … all the time. I don’t know why I’m laughing. “

Adding captions to the movie where she sits on the couch with a small child Rex, Stacey said: “They must be hormones on the moon. But have you ever happened on one of those days when you feel that you feel like REASONING all the time?

“And then you feel terrible about crying when there are so many people in the world in such terrible circumstances, so I have no reason to cry at all.”

You are not alone, Stace. We feel you

Stacey told fans that she has “one of those days” (photo: Instagram)

During the isolation of Stacey, who is probably the queen of healthy content on Instagram, she gave us all entertainment thanks to her characteristic post and fragments of her life at home.

Fans saw Stacey return to television earlier this week, when Loose Women returned to the screens for the first time since ITV stopped the program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The program returned to pay a special tribute to brave workers who risked their lives while working on the front lines to save others, and Christine Lampard was moved when she talked about her friend working for the NHS.

Fans saw Stacey return to television when loose women are broadcast for the first time since they were canceled during the blockade (photo: ITV)

ITV decided to cancel Loose Women and Lorraine last month, while Good Morning Britain extended its daily range to 10 am before Today Morning takes control.

An ITV statement from that period read: “ITV Daytime has decided to stop broadcasting Lorraine and Loose Women live from Monday, March 23.

More: entertainment



“This decision was made to minimize the number of employees arriving and leaving our studies and working simultaneously on shifts.

“We focus on providing viewers with the latest news on a rapidly changing situation that aims to ensure stability and continuity throughout our lives while so many of us are at home now.”

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Lucy Fallon from Coronation Street has a “tarantula” straight from Harry Potter lurking in her home

MORE: Niall Horan donates £ 87,000 to an Irish charity to support older people during a coronavirus crisis





Coronavirus latest news and updates

Get the necessary news, features and advice on coronavirus directly to your inbox.