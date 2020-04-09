Coronavirus UK: The couple say the police “ruined the day” for putting on the grill

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

These two sunbathers did not like the police, moving them from Brighton Beach for disregarding the principles of blocking the coronavirus.

They definitely didn’t like it when the officer put out the grill using the helmet as a makeshift bucket of water. Now the video from the exchange shows how the couple returns to the police, saying, “You just ruined our damn day.”

Sussex police said the couple had refused to leave after several requests and would say they would be sent to court for prosecution under Coronavirus Act 2020. A video shared on social media shows one of the cops saying, “Take alcohol or we will move it’s fast from you. “

When a woman says that she was unaware of the problem, and the officer says that she is simply “educating” them, the woman sarcastically thanks them and says: “He is a teacher as well as a part-time teacher.”

The couple didn’t like being asked to go (photo: Eddie Mitchell)

Policemen patrol Brighton beach on a sunny Sunday (Photo: REX)

One of the officers tells the couple: “The sooner you leave us, the better your day will be. Just go and have fun elsewhere. “

The woman says, “You just ruined our damn day!”

For all the latest news and updates about Coronavirus, click here.

To view our live Coronavirus blog, click here.

Emphasizing that they did not separate the couple, smashing the grill, one of the policemen said: “We tell everyone. See who is emptying the beach.

A witness who asked not to use his name told The Argus: “She seemed terrified that they were asked to go on.

“The officers enjoyed a lot of support, and members of the public shouted at her to go on and listen to the police.”

Hove pair “will be called to the right tribunal” (photo: Eddie Mitchell)

Sussex police say most people are “very eager to work” with requests to return home (photo: REX)

After the incident, Sussex police said a 31-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman from Hove would be called to trial after the Coronavirus Act 2020 was thrown.

A spokesman said the couple reportedly refused to leave despite repeated requests.

They added: “The man was initially arrested because he allegedly refused to provide his details. He coughed and asked the officers for a mask not to cough them. He was eventually arrested and returned home for isolation.

“Both will be called to appear in court at the right time. While the warm weather encouraged people to leave their homes, the Sussex police thanked the majority who followed government councils and remained local while maintaining social distance and travel guidelines.

More: health



“Where officers had to get involved with them, they were very eager to cooperate on requests to return home after completing their daily exercises.”

The police catch red-handed people across the country when they try to go on holiday for Easter, despite the blocking rules for all irrelevant trips.

Cumbria Constabulary caught several people traveling to Lake District from outside the area, including a group traveling by two cars, one of which was Lamborghini, who “thought it was too nice to stay in Bolton.”

Last weekend, thousands of people across the country were gathered in large groups and were sunbathing in the parks and on the beaches despite social distances.

While Health Secretary Matt Hancock said further restrictions “are not inevitable,” he warned that outdoor exercise could be banned if people continued to break the rules.

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





Coronavirus latest news and updates