Coronavirus: UN agency declares global emergency over new virus from China

The World Health Organization declared the epidemic started by a new virus in China which was exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency on Thursday after the number of cases increased tenfold in a week.

The United Nations health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” which constitutes a risk for other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed the WHO of cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists rush to understand exactly how the virus spreads and how serious it is.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the virus is spread among people in China and have noted with concern several cases in other countries – including Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam – where there is has also had isolated cases of human-to-human spread.

A global emergency declaration generally brings more money and resources, but can also encourage nervous governments to restrict travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

