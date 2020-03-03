Coronavirus: UN health company suggests containment is the top priority | China news

The quantity of new scenarios of coronavirus in China fell to its least expensive variety in six weeks, but its distribute continued further than China's borders.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Indonesia are among the most current international locations to detect conditions of the ailment.

In the United States, where 6 persons died from the coronavirus, researchers say a vaccine to battle it is at the very least a calendar year and a half away.

The Entire world Wellbeing Group says that containment continues to be the ideal policy.

Victoria Gatenby from Al Jazeera studies.