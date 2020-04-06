Coronavirus under control of a “false statement”

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that states “put themselves in danger” by not putting lockdowns, and that it would be false for anyone to claim that America has the pandemic of coronas under control.

In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Margarita Brennan on Face The Nation, Fauci explained that “this will be a bad week” for the country because “we will continue to see escalation” in Covid-19 screenings. Fauci went on to say that mitigation was “absolutely key” to leveling the curve, but repeatedly warned that the numbers would be “shocking” and “really annoying” before a recovery could take place.

“Do you say, doctor, that despite the deaths we can see, this mitigation is working and that you are in control of this hearth?”

Fauci’s answer:

“I will not say that we have it under control. That would be a false statement. We are struggling to control it, and that is the issue now. The important thing is that what you see is increases in new cases, which then begin. but the end result is that you do not see for days, if not weeks … So, although you achieve a real improvement, as the number of new cases begins to equalize, deaths will stay one or two weeks longer. So we have to be proactive masmenoi that even though it is clear that mitigation works, we continue to see that the rejection of deaths. “

As Fauci went on to explain how the projections are expected, he praised the national increase in test capabilities, although he is not 100% optimal in his opinion. Finally, Brennan asked if South Carolina, Arkansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Utah “endanger the rest of the country” because no orders have been placed to stay home. .

“It’s not that they’re endangering the rest of the country as much as they’re endangering them,” Fauci said. “Every time I come to this podium in the White House newsroom, I always basically ask people to take a look at these very simple guidelines for natural separation. And they are very, very clear. “

Watch above via CBS.

