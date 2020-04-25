Coronavirus: Unmanned aerial vehicle patrols have been dropped due to privacy concerns.

The controversial drone program has been launched in the sky to cover long distances and monitor people with the symptoms of coronavirus before its first flight.

The plans of the police department in the city of Connecticut Westport caused controversy and now you don’t even fall off the ground.

The pilot program was announced earlier this week in collaboration with Dragonbow, a health care data service.

But the plans were agreed upon due to privacy concerns. “Our goodwill efforts to prevent the virus and the potential need for safe management and monitoring of population and social distance in this environment, our statement may have been misinterpreted, not well received and other questions,” said local politician Jim Marp. Raises.

“We hear and respect your concerns, so we are withdrawing and re-examining the full impact of the technology and its application to the law enforcement protocol.”

“The decision by the Westport Police Department to thwart its drone program is a victory for the people and civil liberties, especially at the time of access,” said Michael Picard, a Westport resident.

“We don’t hear the screams of new surveillance technologies,” said David McGuire, ACLU. “There’s an urgent need now to test, transmit, transmit through social media and support our hospitals if they have them.” Patient infiltration should be strengthened.

