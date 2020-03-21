Coronavirus update: 100% refund for all passengers by April 15, Indian Railways reports – Indian News

Indian Railways said passengers would be paid a refund if they canceled their travel tickets by April 15, a step to avoid crowds in public places and help social distance since the Sars-Cov-2 case in India was 258 on Saturday.

The Railway Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it also relaxed the rules for refunding the tickets they produced at the counter, as well as where passengers should not come to the station to ask for a refund.

This relaxation is intended for the travel period March 21 – April 15, 2020.

Also Read: Is Tamil Nadu Man the First Case of Expansion in India?

The free cancellation order covers passengers whose trains have been canceled by rail, as well as those who do not wish to travel on operational trains.

Refunds over the counter can be made by handing the ticket up to 45 days from the travel date, instead of the current rule instead of the current 72 hour deadline.

The national carrier asked all passengers to take advantage of this drive and avoid getting to the station.

The couple, who had been asked to stay in isolation, aboard the Bengaluru-Delhi Rajdhani Express, were stopped by authorities on Saturday after a co-driver found a “quarantine mark” on a man’s hand.

Eight passengers aboard the AP Sampark Kranti Express plane tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the railway ministry said. In addition, the railway also found passengers traveling from Mumbai to Jabalpur tested positive for Sars-Cov-2.

The railways have announced that no passenger, postal express or intercity train will operate on Sunday until 10pm after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Janta Curfew, following the outbreak of Covid-19 sections.

Prime Minister Modi called on Jant Curfew from 7am to 9pm on Sunday, saying that no citizen, if banned from those in basic services, should leave their homes.

The operation of suburban rail services in all cities will also be reduced to a ‘minimum minimum’. A total of 3,700 trains are expected to be stopped.

“Some important and selective origin trains will operate tomorrow (decided individually by zones) and existing trains will complete their journey. No train will be stopped between trips, “the railway ministry said on Saturday.

Read Also: Lots of Women with No Foreign Travel History Tests Positive on Covid-19

An order issued by the Rail Committee on Friday says that all passenger trains leaving from midnight March 21 to 10 pm on March 22 will not be operated, however, passenger trains starting from 7 am on March 21 will be allowed to arrive on their own destinations.

The Indian Railways Hospitality and Tourism Corporation, the catering arm of Indian Railways, also issued a statement saying that all basic cuisines and food will be closed until ‘further advice’.

In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, more than 200 trains have been canceled by Indian Railways so far to limit irrelevant travel.

It also abolished all concession trips except for patients and Divyang category, according to government advice.

The national carrier currently provides 53 categories of concessions, of which only 15 can be used under new orders.

The railways reported a drop in revenue of 454 rune in one week from March 11-18.

. (ToTranslate tags) Coronavirus