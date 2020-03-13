Coronavirus update: 15 new positive situations of coronavirus in Florida, 3 in Tampa Bay spot

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Division on Health and fitness has declared 15 new positive situations of COVID-19 in Florida.

The instances in the Tampa Bay region include things like:

A 50-12 months-old male New York resident at the moment in Sarasota County. It is at the moment unclear whether this situation was vacation-associated

A 70-12 months-aged male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County. It is now unclear whether or not this circumstance was travel-linked

A 49-year-outdated Hillsborough County woman. The Office of Wellness says the situation is vacation-connected

The other 12 situations contain:

2 in Palm Beach front County: A 73-year-old male and 74-12 months-outdated person both of those are travel-associated

1 Alachua County: A 24-yr-outdated girl. The Office of Overall health states the case is travel-linked

1 Volusia County: A 70-yr-aged male. This situation is affiliated with a Nile River Cruise in Egypt

1 Duval County: A 83-yr-outdated man. It is at present unclear regardless of whether this situation was journey-related

1 Clay County: A 57-yr-outdated guy. It is at this time unclear whether or not this situation was journey-similar

5 Broward County: 4 of which are journey-connected including a 25-calendar year-aged, a 28-year-previous, a 36-12 months-aged and a 20-calendar year-outdated Texas resident in Broward County. The other situation is a 68-calendar year-outdated lady affiliated with Port Everglades

1 Lee County: A 77-year-previous man. It is at present unclear whether or not this case was vacation-associated

In accordance to the Section of Wellness, all persons are getting cared for and isolated.