Coronavirus Update – Assam MLA held for spreading false information about Covid-19: Police – India

An opposition lawmaker in Assam has been arrested for allegedly giving provocative, communal and false statements about coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and treating patients, police said on Tuesday.

Aminul Islam, a member of the Dhing military police of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has been detained under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and spreading discontent among communities, including the Director-General of Assam ( DGP) said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

In audio footage leaked to social media, Islam allegedly said there was a plot to target Muslims under the pretext of Covid-19, and those sent to quarantine could be killed. HT could not independently authenticate the snippets.

Police picked up Islam from his residence in Nagaon district on Monday night and arrested him Tuesday morning after being questioned.

“It will be produced in court later on Tuesday … We have seized his personal digital accessory (PDA) and processed it according to the law. We have found several of his clips that we will need to test digitally,” DGP Mahanta said.

In recent days, Islam has reportedly posted several posts on social media platforms in which it questioned the government’s treatment of Covid-19 patients and those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Delhi last month.

There are currently at least 26 cases of Covid-19 in Assam and 25 of them are related to the Jamaat event at the Islamic Mission Group’s Nizamuddin building, which has emerged as one of the largest sources of deadly infection in India.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, out of a total of 4,067 cases in India as of Monday evening, 1,445 (or about 35%) are community-related. According to the Home Ministry, at least 25,500 Jamaat members and people who have come into contact with them are quarantined across India.

In one of the audio tapes, Islam allegedly said hatred was being spread (against the people associated with the Jamaah). He allegedly said that the situation in the quarantine centers was worse than the situation in detention centers, which are used in the detention of foreigners illegally staying in the country.

