Coronavirus update: Chicago man with virus recently went to Cleveland, the source says

A contracting and development company in Chicago says it cooperates with health officials after one of his employees – a Chicago man who had contracted his wife’s corona virus – recently traveled to Cleveland.

PIRHL, LLC said on Friday that it had been in contact with the health departments of Chicago, Cook County, Illinois and Ohio after being informed on Thursday that an employee in their Chicago office visited the company’s Cleveland office on January 14.

“According to the Ohio Department of Health, this person was not symptomatic and is not considered a risk to anyone he came in contact with during his time in Cleveland,” PIRHL said in a statement.

A source told the Chicago Sun Times that the employee in question is the same man who contracted the disease from his wife – the first person-to-person transmission in the United States.

The man’s visit to Cleveland came the day after his wife returned from central China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and well before either of the symptoms began, the source said.

The local woman, who is in her 60s, returned from Central China on January 13; last week she went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with viral disease. She and her husband, also in his 60s, are now both hospitalized, officials said Thursday. His condition has stabilized; she is doing well, officials said.

NBC Chicago reported that the man’s grandson, who recently had a fever, is being tested for corona virus.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Thursday that “21 people [in Illinois] are considered investigated.”

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family, a close cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has made thousands, mainly in China, sick and killed more than 200 people. The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency.