Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 Quick Test Kits Used Suspended for Two Days Due to “Error” – India News

The country’s foremost medical research body, which on Tuesday made efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, has asked states to suspend rapid testing for the next two days, following complaints from at least two countries – West Bengal and Rajasthan – that the antibody test kits exported returned the wrong results.

ICMR Chief Scientist Dr Gangakhedkar said that in the next two days, eight ICMR institutes will conduct field tests using rapid test kits in different countries for validation purposes and detect if certain series of kits are faulty, followed by feedback that provides to states and the general public.

“We received a complaint yesterday that speed kits lead to smaller discoveries, so today we received feedback from three countries,” said Dr. Gangakhedkar.

“We are learning that positive RT-PCR samples show too much variation (when tested with rapid kits) in the range of 6 to 71%,” he added, referring to the percentage of successful detection made by rapid tests in positive cases.

An ICMR expert said this amount of variation was not good and needed to be investigated. However, he added that some deviations are expected since the virus is new.

“The new tests show variations because the 1st generation ELISA is in raw form, which needs to be refined, but these findings will not be ignored,” he said.

West Bengal was among the first states to complain about the poor precision of rapid test kits distributed to states through the ICMR network. Rajasthan also on Tuesday decided to suspend testing after complaining of a high inaccuracy rate.

An ICMR expert said the quick test kits were tested in Delhi before being sent to the states and showed 71% accuracy. He added that his accuracy percentage had increased over time as the antibodies to Covid-19 took seven days to make.

Gangakhedkar said the problem could be raised with companies that supply antibody test kits if they are found not to work.

Quick test kits return results within minutes and are considered key to expanding test capabilities and retention strategy.

