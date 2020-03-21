Coronavirus update: Covid-19 state crash in India climbed to 258 – India news

The number of Sars-Cov-2 patients in India has increased to 258 after 22 new cases were reported across the country, the government announced on Saturday.

Among the 258 people, there are 39 foreign nationals and includes four deaths reported so far from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Respiratory disease has now spread to 22 states and territories of the Union after new cases have been reported by Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The first Covid-19 case in India was reported from Kerala on January 30. Two more cases were reported in the next couple of days.

All three were medical students in Wuhan, a Chinese city believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak, returning to their hometown in Kerala. All three recovered.

Here’s a look at the state of disintegration of Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday:

Maharashtra

The number of those infected rose to 63 in Maharashtra, which still reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

“Ten more from Mumbai and one from Pune have shown positive according to reports we received yesterday (Friday) evening. Eight of them have a history of international travel, while three are infected, ”the state health minister said.

Tope said, of the 63 patients, about 14 were infected with those who were coronavirus positive. According to the government, one death was reported by Maharashtra.

Kerala

After Maharashtra, Kerala has so far reported 40 cases, including two foreigners, of a new coronavirus. Kerala reported the largest increase with 12 new cases. Of these, seven cases involved Indians and five foreign nationals, according to the health ministry. Three states from the state have recovered and no deaths have been reported since Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh

The most populous country in the country reported that 24 people were infected with the newborn coronavirus as of Friday, and one of them is a foreigner. So far, nine people have recovered from the Uttar Pradesh virus.

Delhi

There are 26 people with respiratory illnesses in Delhi, including one foreigner. The capital reported one Covid-19 death and five people recovered from the infection.

Rajasthan

There are 23 people in Rajasthan, including two foreigners, who have contracted the new coronavirus. Three people recovered from Covid-19 and were sent home.

Haryana

Twenty people, including 14 foreigners, tested positive for a new coronavirus in Haryana. There was no recovery or death in the state.

Telangana

In Telangana, 19 people have had Covid-19 so far and 11 of them are foreigners. One patient was cured and sent home.

Karnataka

So far, 15 confirmed cases, all Native American, of the coronavirus novelty have been found in the southern state. So far, one person has died from Covid-19 in Karnataka and there are no reports that anyone has been cured.

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Union territory in Ladakh has increased to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed that four people tested positive for new coronavirus infection.

Gujarat has reported an increase in Covid-19 cases with eight patients and there are four people in Madhya Pradesh who were found to be infected with Sars-Cov-2.

In Tamil Nadu, three people tested positive for coronavirus and one was cured. Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand also reported three cases of coronavirus. West Bengal also reported three cases of Covid-19.

Punjab reported two Covid-19 patients and one death. Odisha also has two patients infected with the virus as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh and the Union territories of Chandigarh and Puducherry have so far one case of Covid-19.

