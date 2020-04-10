Coronavirus Update: Focus on 1.1k Restricted Areas in Covid-19 Action Plan – India News

As India intensifies its fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the focus has shifted to around 1,100 containment areas, mainly in countries that have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases. These zones are now under a stricter form of closure, with a total ban on movement of residents, with states adopting specific measures to enforce restrictions.

Zones – varying in size and range, from apartment blocks to entire neighborhoods, even parts of the entire district – are now the first line of action to combat a pandemic in which no one except authorized civil servants and health professionals is allowed to enter or exit.

The proclamation of these zones happened just over two weeks ago in a national blockade. In recent days, state administrations have declared a large number of containment zones, following instructions from the Ministry of Health. Maharashtra alone has 401 containment zones, Mumbai has 381 and Pune 20. Uttar Pradesh has 105 restrained zones, Rajasthan 38, Madhya Pradesh 180, Tamil Nadu 220, Delhi 23, Telangana 125, including 36 in Hyderabad and 121 in Andhra Pradesh.

Protection zones are localized (up to a radius of up to a kilometer) from the focal point (spread over several kilometers) and aim to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from a locality or village to nearby areas. “Simply put, it is an obstacle that is set up around the foci of infection,” the health ministry document says of the closed zones.

The logic is that authorities can focus on curbing infections with a limited set, screening residents to identify those who have symptoms, test necessary and acceptable cases, and ensure that those infected and those with a history of contact with the infected have no interface with the outside world. Here is an expert quote on model performance.

In these zones, police, including the special reaction command of the armed commanders, are on duty, assisted by CCTV cameras and drones. The essentials are provided by Covid volunteers.

Teams of sanitation workers spray disinfectants at regular intervals; health care and local officials conduct door-to-door surveys; the socket is not allowed to remain open; and people are not even allowed in the common places of their localities. Aggressively searching for Covid-19 patient contacts is performed, and the movement of people, including non-Covid positive individuals, is monitored through mobile applications.

State governments across the country have adopted different strategies for managing these zones. States like Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have posted maps on social media informing them about the boundaries and buffers of containment zones.

Chennai has two-layer protection zones. Within nine large zones are 70 smaller suspending clusters, in the immediate vicinity of those who tested positive for Covid-19. Each protection zone has a protective radius of five kilometers where the movement of people is restricted and disinfectants are regularly disinfected.

Mumbai, which has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in one city, has more than doubled the number of congested areas in the city in the last two days, to 381 zones. A site that even has one Covid-19 patient has been declared a closed zone. “The health of every person in the zone is monitored daily,” said a BMC official.

No one is allowed in Delhi within two kilometers of the lock zone. Police have set up barricades and special local control rooms have been set up to track the movement of people there through CCTV cameras, officials said.

Officials in Jaipur said that every home in 20 indoors is disinfected twice a day.

On Thursday, most closed areas had a desolate look as police pushed people back into their homes, and municipal workers began mass sanitation trips, spraying disinfection, cleaning the doors of individual homes, after which health care workers examined all individuals.

At the Kasaibada site in Lunavac, where Tablighi Jamaat students were staying at 12 mosques, Yogendra Kumar, a resident, said: “I peeked through the window at around 11am and found the police using a baton to push away three people who went outside in the street despite rigorous orders to remain indoors. In the morning, all nodes and corners of the site were cleared. “

In Bhopal, around 3.00 000 people are confined in 70 detention zones. “Every person’s state of health is in power,” said a Bhopal district administration official. In Indore, about half a million people are confined to their homes in about 90 enclosed areas. “There is ongoing health research,” said Dr. RR Patel, joint director at Indore Information Management.

In Punjab’s Mohali, where 15 people tested positive in Jawaharpur village, 24 * 7 police barricades were set up. “Every area where positive cases were reported contained us. We allowed basic supply to the village. Entry and exit of these locals is prohibited. is, “said Mohali (DC) Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan, adding that rapid response teams, consisting of police commands from the Punjab, were deployed at these locations.

The Bhubaneswar City Corporation (BMC) has announced a “containment zone”, 1.5 km long and an 800-meter-wide protection zone around the housing complex, the epicenter of a local outbreak with 18 cases of coronaviruses. On Twitter, BMC posted a map with a black dotted line along the Cuttack-Puri busy road, which outlines the outline of the zone saying “no one can enter or exit” as long as there were order restrictions.

However, locals, including those who went to buy their medicines, said that despite having a hotline to order essential supplies, supplies were irregular. Similar complaints were reported from Ghaziabad, Noida and Jaipur.

More than a shortage of supplies, there is a palpable fear of catching a deadly virus. Suketh Chinchela, who lives with his family in Bhubaneshwar area, Surya Nagar, said there was a certain keen sense of living indoors. “But fear is more than a terrible disease coming to our door. Surya Nagar is an area full of retired bureaucrats and elderly people, which heightens the fear,” Chinchela said.

“The place looks like a cemetery by day,” said Samar Khadas, a resident of a stalled site in Worli, Mumbai. “Many residents urgently need physiological counseling because they are feeling depressed,” he said. Ramban resident in Jaipur, Uday Narayan Singh, whose area has been under curfew for the last 15 days, said patience and cooperation with the authorities was the only way to get it out. “I have seen that even most people get upset. We need more assurance from the government that we are safe, “he said.

The Keraragod in Kerala was a role model in the fight against Covid-19 through the protection zone. The small district in north Kerala, where 156 of the 345 cases of the state with coronavirus have been reported, was the first to be declared a protection zone in the country since March 24.

At first, it was difficult for people to follow stricter norms, but the police ruthlessly enforced them. Strict action forced many to remain indoors. “We made a turnaround. We did it cheekily and told people that it was life and death. The results are here to see,” said Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General of Police (Kochi Range) specially assigned in northern Kerala, when the situation turned alarming.

Usman Koya, a native of Kananhad, said it was “worse” than curfew. “Although we were faced with many difficulties, we realized that it was for our own good. But I am happy that these restrictions helped curb the virus as otherwise Kasaragod would be another Dharavi,” she said.

The proclamation of the Kasaragod Prohibition Zone prevented the community from expanding. “Among the 156 cases, 101 returned from Western Asian countries. The rest are their immediate contacts. There is no community expansion in the district but we are keeping a strict vigilance, ”said District Collector D Sajith Babu.

The model was also repeated at Bhilwara in Rajasthan, where health workers at a private hospital became infected for the first time. The state has adopted a “ruthless suppression” model that has been able to stop the infection and spread it.

