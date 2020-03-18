Coronavirus Update: Govt Seeks Postponement of CBSE Review After March – India News

The government has requested the rescheduling of all ongoing examinations, including students in grades X and XII conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and screening tests as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the deadly COVID 19 infection in the community. has led to widespread suspension of public activity across the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development said the reviews should be re-routed after the end of March.

Most schools are already closed by March 31 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The CBSE Class X examinations began on February 15, and were due to continue until March 20, 2020. Respondents appeared in the Social Science Journal on Wednesday, and were scheduled to pass the Information and Computer Technology and Computer Applications Exam on Friday , March 20.

The exams of the XII Graduate Student Board also began on February 15, and were due to continue until March 30, 2020. Students appeared on Legal Studies, Abbreviation (English) and Old and New on Wednesday, March 18, and November 20 , on food production III and food production. students who volunteered for language papers were due to take the test tomorrow.

Exams for Hindi electives and core subjects are scheduled for March 20, followed by exams for Informatics (new and old), Informatics and Informatics (new and old).

The Geography exam is scheduled for March 23, followed by Business Studies and Business Administration on March 24, Home Sciences on March 26, and Sociology on March 30.

New dates for exams have not yet been announced.

