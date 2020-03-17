Coronavirus Update: India bans flights from Afghanistan, Malaysia and Philippines – News from India

India on Tuesday temporarily banned all flights from Afghanistan, Malaysia and the Philippines as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a day after the ban on entry from Turkey and 32 European countries.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has notified all airlines that fly to India that they do not issue travel tickets to Indians who have recently traveled to any Schengen state, according to an official approving of the development, who did not want to be named.

A U.S. agency guideline was released Tuesday and immediately applicable. “Every Indian who has traveled to the Schengen country in the past 15 days will be given a plane ticket,” the official said.

A tip issued by the health ministry says travel from Afghanistan, Malaysia and the Philippines is “banned with immediate effect”. They added: “No flight may depart from these countries to India after 1500 hours of Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline applies this at the port of departure.”

The measure will remain in force until March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently, the advisory said.

Director-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar said, “All Indian and foreign airlines operating international air services to / from India … are directed to follow advisory operations and not to carry any offending passengers.”

In a similar move on Monday, India banned entry from travelers from 27 EU member states, four countries of the European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom and Turkey from Wednesday to March 31st.

The Ministry of Health has also extended mandatory quarantine to travelers arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, with effect from 18 March.

Previously, only travelers arriving from seven countries – China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany – had to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Passengers who need to be quarantined are divided into three categories by the Airport Health Organization (APHO) based on the severity of their symptoms.

.