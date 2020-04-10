Coronavirus update: IndiGo discontinues meal service after closing, says CEO – Indian News

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has announced it will suspend boarding services and launch coaches with a maximum load of 50% of capacity when services are repeated after a lock is in place to halt Covid-19 expansion.

Since March 25, the government has introduced 21 days of closure in one of the most drastic measures to end the coronavirus infection chain. The center now plans to phase out the lock, which in turn will affect routes open to airlines and their operation.

Airlines CEO Ronojoy Dutta in a letter to employees spoke about the company’s current focus and “tentative plans for the near future.”

This, Dutta said, will include a focus on cash flow and “examining all our fixed costs and looking for ways to reduce them.”

“The new set of proceedings is still pending. But more often, we will thoroughly clean the planes, briefly suspend meal services and start trainers at a maximum load of 50 percent. We will be coming out with a new set of protocols soon, ”Dutta also said in the mail.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also put together a set of protocols to ensure that social distances in aircraft and airports for passengers and companies are measured. The aeronautical regulator, before tightening, had locked out protocols that ordered airlines to keep the middle seat and the last three rows empty.

Requiring flyers to stay at least one meter away at check-in counters, waiting rooms and during security checks, the regulatory authority also asked the authorities to provide restrooms for staff and passengers at the aircraft door.

One of the guidelines was that cabin crew maintain an adequate distance while serving passengers.

“Our focus is to take care of all the stakeholders, customers, employees, investors and the community we serve. We are confident that we are taking decisive action with every set of stakeholders in mind, “Dutta said.

