Coronavirus update: Maharashtra closes by April 30, CM warns he could extend it further – India news

The Maharashtra government decided on Saturday to extend the closure of Covid-19 until April 30, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stressing that it might be extended if people do not cooperate.

The Chief Minister said it looks like the situation is under control but caution should be exercised.

Follow the latest coronavirus information here

Maharashtra becomes the third state to extend the lock-up period after Odyssey and Punjab.

“The lockdown can continue beyond April 30 if people do not cooperate to prevent the epidemic,” CM Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing people via video call.

Thackeray also said that if the second phase of implementation is tightened, some sectors will be excluded and the government is working on it. He said that in addition to basic services and goods, agricultural activities were already excluded.

The CM further said that 60 to 70 percent of positive patients in Mumbai have mild symptoms.

Maharastra was the hardest hit by the coronavirus with 110 dead and 1,574 cases

Earlier in the day, several chief ministers impressed on Prime Minister Modi to extend the national shutdown, which ends April 14, to curb the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

The PM did not specify at the meeting his decision to lock. An official spokesman confirmed that most states have asked the Center to extend national closure.

“The central government is considering this request,” said KS Dhatwalia, the government’s chief spokeswoman for KS Dhatiwala.

Thackeray said the issue of the extension lock was discussed at a review meeting with the prime minister. “They asked me to speak first about the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and the ongoing closure. I informed the Prime Minister that Maharashtra would extend the closure by two weeks. The second phase of incarceration will need to be strictly followed with greater restrictions on the movement of people. But there is no other way to fight the pandemic war, “he said.

Mumbai broke the mark of 100 patients on March 31, almost three weeks after a couple from Andheri were identified as the first to be infected with the disease in the city. On April 2, the city crossed 200 and has since doubled in size since last week. The first death of Covid-19 in Mumbai was reported on March 17, when a 64-year-old man succumbed to an infection at Kasturba Hospital.

Health officials in the country, which is hardest hit in the country, say the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped 147.8% since April 4 – a week – when there were 635 infections.

In the last 12 hours, more than 500 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, bringing the number of Covid-19 patients to 7447 on Saturday, according to data from an intra-Union ministry.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage

. [ToTranslate tags] coronavirus [t] Covid [t] Covid 19 [t] Maharashtra [t] Maharashtra lock