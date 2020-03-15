Coronavirus update: pay for quarantine, Beijing tells incoming travelers that China sees more imported cases – world news

Beijing on Sunday tightened quarantine measures for the arrival of international travelers to the city as China recorded more cases of imported coronavirus (covid-19) in the country than new local ones by Saturday midnight.

New imported cases included 16 of the 20 new cases reported by early Sunday, with the remaining four reported from the Wuhan Zero City outbreak in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

With 10 new deaths, 3199 people have now died in China with 80844 infected, the National Health Commission (NHC) announced on Sunday.

The number of new cases dropped dramatically in March, with 16 cities in the Hubei epidemic, with the capital Wuhan reporting zero new cases for 10 consecutive days.

However, provinces and especially large cities are tightening controls on the entry of imported items.

International travelers landing in Beijing will be quarantined for 14 days at their own expense, a city official announced Sunday afternoon, tightening measures already in place.

As of Monday, anyone who enters Beijing outside the country will be moved to a central isolation facility for 14 days of observation, said local media Chen Bei, deputy secretary general of the Beijing Municipal Government.

“Some people were asymptomatic when they arrived in Beijing, but were confirmed with the disease a few days later when symptoms appeared,” Chen said.

Travelers who fail to disclose their medical history may be penalized.

Central health authorities reported 16 new imported cases of coronavirus, five of which were in Beijing and 111 in total.

As many as 47 are from Iran and 35 are from Italy.

All international flights to southern Beijing’s new main Daxing Airport have now been diverted to arrive at Beijing Capital Old Airport, where arrivals will be reviewed and monitored, Xinhua state news agency reported on Saturday.

China, meanwhile, has restored normal traffic in most areas since 1,117 closed highway entrances and exits across the country have reopened since March 14, an official news agency reported, Xinhua reported

It added that 549 blocked state, provincial, county and city roads have been reopened and 11198 of the 12028 highway health and quarantine stations have been removed.

Hubei province will introduce a different neighborhood management policy as the number of patients continues to decline, provincial health authorities said over the weekend.

“Neighborhood blocking policies will be completely phased out in urban and rural areas in those low-risk areas,” said Liu Dongru, deputy head of the provincial health commission.

Such policies will be loosened in medium-risk areas, while districts in high-risk areas will continue to be locked out with traffic control and gathering banned, Xu said Liu was quoted as saying.

