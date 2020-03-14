The central government on Saturday revised its notice declaring coronavirus (Covid-19) a disaster to remove the mention of ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh on relatives of the deceased and help with hospitalization costs for infected patients.

The first order announced Rs 4 lakh for ‘deceased’, including those involved in relief operations or related to response activities.

The amended order does not charge a fee and does not mention hospitalization costs for Covid-19 patients as separate vice presidents.

The first letter from the home ministry to the secretaries-general of all the states explicitly mentioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased family and hospitalization costs for Covid-19 patients among the four points.

“Rs 4.00 lakh per deceased person, including those involved in relief operations or related to response activities, are subject to confirmation of the cause of death of the appropriate authority,” the first point in the notification said in relation to the compensation.

The front of hospitalization costs, the second point of the notice, reads: “Hospitalization costs for treating a COVID-19 patient at rates set by the state government.”

The revised notice does not have the first two points. However, it was unclear whether the aid had been withdrawn.

The Center reported coronavirus as a “disaster” with a special one-time dispensary for assistance under the SDRF or the State Disaster Response Fund on Friday, and allowed state governments to use SDRF funds to provide temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical care to people with disabilities to quarantine facilities other than home quarantine or cluster retention.

It also empowers the State Executive Committee to decide the number of quarantine camps, their duration and the number of persons admitted to such camps, but prescribes a period of 30 days.

“The board may extend the period beyond the statutory limit, provided that expenditure on this account should not exceed 25 percent of the SDRF appropriations for the year,” the notice reads.

The notice says that under the terms of the one-time disposition that classifies a coronavirus as a disaster, the cost of supplies for sample collection, screening, checking and seeking may come from NHM (National Health Mission) funding.

