Coronavirus Update: Third Series of Indians from Iran to arrive at Midnight in Mumbai – News in India

A third batch of Indians evacuating from Iran – the third worst country to be affected by a coronavirus after China and Italy – will land at Mumbai International Airport on Saturday at midnight, health ministry officials said.

“The Mahan Air flight will return Indian passengers from Iran. The flight will land at Mumbai at midnight today,” Health Ministry secretary Sanjeeva Kumar quoted ANI as saying.

102 Indian nationals stuck in Iran have so far been evacuated with two special flights on Tuesday and Friday this week, with 44 people arriving yesterday on an Iran Air flight being quarantined for two weeks at an Indian Navy facility in Ghatkopar, near Mumbai.

Airport officials said the passengers were inspected in an isolation unit by the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team and handed over to the Indian Navy, who took the evacuees to the Navy Material Organization, Ghatkopar, where the warehouse was turned into a quarantine center with 100 beds.

Iran is the worst country in the Middle East to be affected by a coronavirus with over 600 reported deaths and close to 13,000 confirmed infections. The Indian government has said it is working with the Iranian government to facilitate the return of some 2,000 citizens, mainly pilgrims, who are stuck there after the commercial flights between the two countries are suspended.

An Indian team of medical experts is currently testing Indian nationals seeking to return to Iran. Their specimens are being tested in India, and they are found to be negative to board special flights home. Experts are also trying to set up a testing laboratory in Iran itself to speed up the process.

According to the health ministry, at least one more flight with Indian evacuations from Iran may arrive on March 16 or 17.

Another special flight is being sent that will return the Indians from Italy, the second worst country affected by the coronavirus, after China.

“There will be another special Air India flight today that will bring back Italian students from Italy,” ANI quoted Sanjeeva Kumar, health ministry.

Air India is expected to evacuate 220 students from Italy during the flight. A team of medical experts from India have already started testing citizens before clearing them for evacuation.

