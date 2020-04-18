Coronavirus Update: Trouble is increasing, migrants are looking back to normal for a long time – News from India

After the government announced the extension of its national closure to May 3, troubles among abandoned workers and the unemployed have grown. State states were asked to provide relief to neglected workers, but not to allow them to return across state borders to their villages.

Here are some shots from the sidelines

Homesick

“My wife suddenly gets up from sleep around midnight and starts crying. We miss our daughter and two sons who are with my parents in my village,” said Vishal Misare, 28, a migrant worker from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

Misare is one of 48 construction workers from Madhya Pradesh who now live at their wedding venue in Miyapur Cross Roads on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They tried to leave the camp Monday night but were returned by police.

Misare exhausted the money he earned from February to mid-March. “I’m out of money,” he said, claiming that the $ 500 promised by the (central government) government had not been given. “They gave us 5 kg of rice and a pound of dal last month.” Ludhiana County officials said they provide the best possible options in these “difficult” conditions.

Like Misare, a landless worker, hundreds of people are in work camps across India, eager to return to their villages because they can get a job in agricultural fields or under MGNREGA, both of which have been allowed since April 15.

Sunil Kumar, 24, from Patna, wants to leave the camp at Jeedimetl in Hyderabad. “I will get married on May 20. I want to come back, but I can’t go out,” said Kumar, who worked at a gas welding unit at the Jeedimetl industrial estate, which was closed for shutdown.

Last week, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked migrant workers not to worry because the state government would not allow anyone to suffer from hunger. “We ask them to stay wherever they are. If they have any questions, they can be notified by the authorities and they will resolve them,” he said.

Pending salaries

For a week Rajkumar, 28, a worker at a steel factory in Punjab’s Ludhiana, asked his employer to pay him a salary. His brother is suffering from tuberculosis and needs money to support his family.

“After a week of fighting, harassment and repeating the rounds, my employer paid me a month’s pay while there was a two-month wait. He didn’t even pay me overtime,” he said.

Is it possible to ask the employer?

For the past three days, workers in Sahnewal, Machhiwari and Sherpur Kalan in Ludhiana have been walking the streets demanding that they return to their villages and protest the administration.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, said that thousands of meal sets were distributed and meetings were held with factory owners to encourage them not to cut wages. “The help numbers ring 24 hours, food and meals are given to the needy and every effort is made to ensure that migrants do not suffer,” he said.

Demand for rent

Ghaneswar Behera, 29, an assembly line operator working with the Gurugram tanker truck, paid as much money as he had for renting a single room in the capital region on Friday, and now wonders how he will feed his family if the car company doesn’t get started. since April 20th.

Behera left her home in Amartya, Mayurbhanj Odisha district about six months ago with her husband and 20-month-old son. A village acquaintance helped him get a job at a car company in Gurugram. Having no business for 21 days, he and four other families booked train tickets to return to Odyssey, thinking the lock would be lifted on April 15.

As the lock went on, the landlord came knocking.

“The homeowner asked me to pay or leave,” Behera said, leaving no other option but to give him 5,000 denars out of the 7,000 denars he had given the landlord. When Behera told her landlord about the government’s moratorium on such payments, she disobeyed it. Behera paid.

Behera was left with only Rs 2000 to run a five-person household, and little job security. Employers asked workers to submit their body temperatures to the contractor daily. “We don’t have enough money to buy vegetables. How are we going to buy a thermometer?” Beher asked.

Walking back

“We walked for more than 12 hours before reaching the truck driver who dropped us off here. I hope for another climb, otherwise we will cover the journey on foot,” said Naushad Sheikh, a day laborer in Ghaziabad, who was walking from Delhi to Lukan, its destination is Bhadohi in eastern Uttar Pradesh, still 280 km away.

The 19-year-old, with only Rs 1,500 with him, decided to stay in Ghaziabad but changed his mind when he closed the prison.

On April 14, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lock until May 3, the sheikh packed his belongings – three pairs of pants, two shirts, some toiletries, shoes, sandals, a speaker and documents – in a backpack, covered in a handkerchief, and left Ghaziabad .

The decision to extend the lockdown led to another exodus of migrant workers, albeit smaller than in the first wave a few weeks ago. At least three groups have been stopped in Hyderabad, one in Tamil Nadu, two in Kerala and several others in central Hindi by police since April 15.

Along the way, the sheik met seven more daily bets, and the group arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday night with 24 hours. Tired and without a proper meal, the group stretched out on the grass along the state highway leading to Varanasi, before walking again.

“We have seen many workers return home,” said Shyam Gautam, 24, a bricklayer, returning to Sultanpur with a sheik. “About 50 workers, who lived in my place, also left on April 15. Many others will do the same. We can no longer survive in cities.”

Finally at home

“The journey of 250 km on an empty stomach was arduous,” said Ram Achal, 25, sitting outside his home in his village in Bahraich district, remembering his trip from a construction site in Kanpur shortly after the closure was announced.

He completed a quarantine period of 14 days before he was allowed to enter the village, a protocol implemented by states to isolate migrant workers. Thousands of other people have quarantined government institutions, including schools. Despite the trauma and pain, Achal, a landless worker, said the village is like “heaven” because he can play with his children and hang out with other people in the village.

Manna Lal, 48, who took them for a walk, was not around. “He is now obsessed with swimming in the river. He eats, swims, stays home and does nothing. We all just go around.

“We became immigrants because we get Rs 450 a day against Rs 250 a day as agricultural work,” he said. But if the fear of Covid-19 continues, he and the rest of the locals will have to take up rural work. “Surviving is also not easy here.”

(With contributions from Srinivas Rao Apparasua, Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Debabrata Mohanty, Pankaj Jaiswal, Chandan Kumar)

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus