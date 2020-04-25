Coronavirus updates “Not worth the time and effort”

Chairman Donald Trump He suggested that the White House’s Koranoii daily interviews be stopped because “they are not worth the time and effort,” days after comments suggesting that disinfection could possibly cure Covid-19.

“What is the purpose of the White House news event when Lamestream Media asks only hostile questions and then refuses to state the truth or the facts accurately?” They get record scores, and the American people get nothing but Fake News. It’s not worth the time and effort, “the president wrote on Saturday.

What is the purpose of the White House news event when Lamestream Media asks only hostile questions and then refuses to accurately report the truth or facts. They get record scores, and the American people get nothing but Fake News. It’s not worth the time and effort!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

Trump’s comments come after reports that the White House intends to reduce daily press conferences because they could damage the president’s image. Friday’s press briefing ended shortly after the president and experts’ statement, without asking questions from the media.

“I told him it didn’t help,” said an anonymous adviser to the president. “The elderly are scared. And the spectacle of fighting the press is not what people want to see. “

Currently, Trump has an average approval rating of 45.8%, according to RealClearPolitics. The highest in his presidency reached 47.3%.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protection)

.