Coronavirus: US adds British isles and Ireland to European travel ban

The United States is to broaden its European coronavirus travel ban – introducing the United Kingdom and Eire to the list.

President Donald Trump claimed a ban on flights to the US from the United kingdom and Ireland will be introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump states he has taken a coronavirus take a look at, and has also defended shaking hands with persons.

At a push meeting, Mr Trump was asked about reviews that the US vacation ban from Europe would be extended to the United kingdom and Ireland on Monday.

He mentioned: “We’re on the lookout at it incredibly significantly, yeah, mainly because they’ve had a tiny bit of exercise regrettably, so we’re heading to be hunting at that.

“We essentially already have seemed at it and that is going to be introduced.”

Mr Trump also verified that he experienced been examined for coronavirus.

Just finished a meeting on Covid-19 in the Situation Home, news meeting coming up soon. https://t.co/JaNDpyMWjL pic.twitter.com/x9lSEXjnea

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

US vice president Mike Pence confirmed the ban on journey from the Uk and Ireland.

He stated: “In our taskforce conference currently the president has manufactured a determination to suspend all travel to the United kingdom and Ireland, successful midnight Monday night, eastern normal time.”

Mr Pence said there experienced been a “unanimous recommendation” from health experts to extend the vacation ban.

“Americans in the British isles or Ireland can arrive residence, legal people can arrive household … they will be funnelled by certain airports and processed.”

COVID-19 instances in the United kingdom have reached 1140 after 37,746 persons have been tested for coronavirus. The dying toll in the United kingdom rose to 21.

Earlier this week, President Trump announced that vacation between the United States and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days in a bid to deal with the coronavirus.

In accordance to White Dwelling spokesperson Judd Deere, absolutely everyone who comes into contact with President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence will have their temperature checked.

He explained: “Out of an abundance of warning, temperature checks are now currently being done on any persons who are in near contact with the President and Vice President.

Journalist Courtney Subramanian tweeted that a reporter has been escorted out of the White Home briefing room immediately after his temperature was identified to be far too high.