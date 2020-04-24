Coronavirus: US Congress sends $ 484 billion “temporary” bailout package to Trump’s table as future talks go awry

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill worth nearly half a trillion dollars to help the US health care system and damage the climate caused by the deadly coronavirus disease, which has laid off tens of millions of Americans. And it has taken many hospitals to the brink.

The economic relief bill will now be on Donald Trump’s desk, where the president is expected to pass it before the weekend.

The chamber also passed a completely controversial resolution by the Democrats to form a new Coronavirus Crisis Selection Committee, a board that has broad powers to oversee the government’s comprehensive response and assess the Trump administration’s readiness and ongoing action.

Prices of $ 484 billion for the Health and Economic Assistance Bill – which Congress has amended the “Check Support Program and the Health Care Improvement Act” and the Democrats have only called for a “temporary aid package” – more than 2 percent of GDP Shows the United States.

The bill, after entering the law, will help make a significant contribution to the $ 2.2 trillion economic stimulus package signed by Mr. Trump in March, signed by Mr. Trump in March, known as the “Care Act.” It will do small jobs and hospitals.

The move also creates a new comprehensive national testing program that the president has resisted, saying the coronavirus test is the responsibility of the states.

But that doesn’t include more money for state and local governments on the front lines of the crisis, which could be a major obstacle to negotiations on any follow-up law, after Mitch McConnell, a Senate Majority Leader, said Wednesday that Republicans want to tighten their wallets. Fields related to federal expenses

Mr McConnell said the GOP was keen to prevent “bail” for states that had too much budget before the health crisis, and even suggested that some states go bankrupt instead of asking for more money from the federal government. Follow.

But lawmakers kicked off being able to get to the bottom of the road, pass the current bill, and discuss the issue during a future round of talks on a larger Korean virus relief package.

relief relief package

The bill will help the Treasury Department provide an additional $ 370 billion to help small businesses through a series of public assistance programs that have previously received more than $ 350 billion in the March Care Act.

The $ 310 billion temporary package provides additional funding for small businesses through the Treasury Department’s (PPP) check protection program with $ 30 billion for “Community Development Financial Institutions” and other banks and small credit unions that provide for the community. Finds. “Communities under Sovereignty” whose small business owners are disproportionately minority, women, veterans, and peasants.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore a face mask as she entered the U.S. Capitol during the Coru Virus epidemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Manuchehr said this week that Trump administration officials expect the passage of the provisional regulations for the program to be the “last resort” of the emergency budget needed to keep small businesses moving forward. He did not elaborate on how the authorities came to this assessment.

The PPP budget package also includes $ 30 billion in credit for medium-sized banks and credit unions to lend to businesses.

PPP loans can be forgiven up to 100% if the payroll thresholds are met.

The small part of the temporary aid company also includes $ 50 billion for the so-called Emergency Business Disaster Loan Association program and $ 10 billion for SBA emergency aid.

Separately, the bill allocates $ 75 billion to hospitals and other health care systems that are in dire need of more beds, manpower, personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and other supplies.

The program also includes $ 25 billion for a comprehensive national testing program, a budget that is split in half, half of which goes to federations and half to states and regions.

The Trump administration must issue follow-up reports to Congress on Covid-19 testing, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Sprouting divisions

Overall, Congress has spent more than 12 percent of gross domestic product over the past six weeks to alleviate coronavirus, raising concerns among some Republicans about national debt.

Regarding the law of follow-up, there are differences between and between the two sides.

Several progressives regretted that the temporary aid package, which was approved on Thursday, was not going well enough, while conservative falcons said the conservative shortage was well over.

Among the lawmakers who have voiced opposition to the bill are Republican Sen. Kentucky, Rand Paul, a libertarian, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democratic congressman.

Republicans in the hard-line Conservative Islamic Consultative Assembly on Thursday tried to pass several bills, but were barred from doing so by parliamentary leaders.

These include an amendment that would allow small business loan restrictions, with small business loan restrictions, to cover most of the payroll costs, and two amendments that would have prevented the federal budget from “audience tracking” programs. Helps help people who have contracted the virus.

Conservatives have said “tracking the audience” is an attack on American privacy.

“We cannot and should not fund the government’s oversight of Americans – safe and sound,” said Andy Biggs, chairman of the Freedom Board. “We cannot give up the individual freedoms that make America great.”

Meanwhile, many lawmakers this week expressed frustration that the Democratic leadership has disrupted a number of important issues, including: more money for governments to help ensure election security and the expansion of voting by letter for November. . Increasing the benefits of food stamps; and repeating direct payments of $ 2,000 to each American adult until the economy recovers.

Ms. Occasio Cortez voted against the bill.

Coronavirus Selection Committee

Parliament also voted on Thursday to approve a new jury for the Coronavirus crisis, led by South Carolina’s Vip Jim Cliborn, a longtime ally of Nancy Pelosi.

According to the report, the committee will consist of seven Democrats and five Republicans, and will have extensive oversight power over how to spend the federal dollars fighting epidemics, as well as assessing “government readiness and responding to the Cronavirus crisis.” Had. Legislation.

The text of the resolution authorizes the committee to review “policies of the executive branch, occupations, decisions, activities, internal and external communications related to the Cronurous crisis” and “other matters” related to the epidemic.

Ms. Pelosi emphasized that the new committee would be bilateral, but that such broad authority for the board was linked to Republicans’ fears that Democrats would use the bill to defraud the Trump administration during a presidential election.

Parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy called the committee a “pure policy” on Thursday.

On Wednesday, he said he would wait to appoint GOP members to the committee until Ms. Pelosi elects her Democratic members to “see … if she is serious about building this committee, it is serious.”

In a speech to the ground on Thursday, Ms. Pelosi said the committee’s main goal would be to “eradicate garbage, fraud and abuse.”

“This will be made up of lasers by ensuring that taxpayers ‘money goes to the workers’ checks and benefits, and it ensures that the federal response is based on the best possible science and with the guidance of health experts,” he said. “Money invested by profiteers will not be misused, and the price will go down,” the speaker said.

The resolution to form the committee was adopted by a vote of the party 212-182.

