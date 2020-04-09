Coronavirus US: Doctor filmed “suffocating girl for lack of social distance”

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

The doctor was arrested after allegedly suffocating the girl for lack of social distance.

57-year-old John Rademaker from Kentucky in the US was allegedly filmed in a clash with a large group of girls in disturbing footage that became popular on social media.

Middle-aged suspect, wearing a red T-shirt and jeans, points a finger at one of the groups and says “it’s a damn hole” before pushing the girl.

The girl shouted: “What the hell is your problem? You don’t touch me! “. But it intensifies even more when the attacker throws an 18-year-old girl to the ground and grabs her by the throat.

John Rademaker, 57, allegedly attacks a girl on earth

A disturbing social attack, apparently

Then the girls hear the begging plea of ​​”sir, get off her”.

The rademaker was accompanied by a woman who is also considered a healthcare professional during the alleged attack in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday around 8:30 PM.

One of the girls called the police, who responded to the scene of the incident and, according to local reports, accepted the incident report.

A spokesman for the Louisville Police Department said the 18-year-old victim did not require medical attention after the incident.

57-year-old John Rademaker was arrested and charged with suffocation and harassment (photo: Louisville Metropolitan Police)

Forces later confirmed on Facebook that Rademaker was arrested and charged with one number of suffocation and three cases of harassment.

The officers wrote: “The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested John Rademaker in connection with an investigation of a Norton Commons viral video on Friday.

‘Mr. Rademaker has to face a total of four charges: 1st degree strangulation and physical harassment. “

“LMPD did not slow down the film or” smudged “the face in this incident. Viral video has been well distributed. This is a continuous investigation and we simply cannot comment further. “

Rademaker was also dismissed from administrative leave from work at One Anesthesia, pending the outcome of an internal investigation, reports Mail Online.

For more such stories, check our news page.





