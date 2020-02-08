Coronavirus: Use Salam Malaysia greeting instead of shaking hands, says Malaysian Deputy Health Minister

The Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Lee Boon Chye also reminded the public of good hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers to prevent transmission. – Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, February 8 – The public was advised to use the “Salam Malaysia” gesture by placing a hand over the chest instead of shaking each other’s hand to prevent the new 2019 coronavirus.

The Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Lee Boon Chye said this was because the coronavirus could spread if it came into contact with an infected person.

“If an infected person has to cough within three feet, there is a chance that the droplets can transmit the virus.

“If the droplets land on a surface such as tables, elevators, etc., the virus can survive for a few hours and those who touch this area can become infected,” he told reporters after attending a Thaipusam celebration in Sri Subramaniar- Temples had participated in Gunung Cheroh here today.

Dr. Lee, who is also a Gopeng MP, also reminded the public of good hygiene by regularly washing his hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers to prevent transmission.

In the meantime, he said the government had no plan to stop the Malaysians from traveling to Singapore, with coronavirus cases increasing in the island nation.

“We believe that Singapore can control the cluster. We hope Singapore can control it … if Singapore is unable to do so, the risk of transmission among Malaysians may be high, “he said.

The Singapore Department of Health yesterday confirmed three other cases of coronavirus infections in the republic and increased the total to 33. – Bernama