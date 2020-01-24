Coronavirus vaccine developed by Queensland researchers using “Molecular Clamp” technology

A breakthrough technology developed by Australian researchers could play a crucial role in the development of a vaccine against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

University of Queensland researchers hope their new technology will bring a fatal disease vaccine to the world in just six months.

The deadly disease, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has already killed 25 people and infected 830 more, the Chinese authorities confirmed today.

The Australian health authorities are currently investigating four suspected cases in New South Wales, while cases in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Japan have already been confirmed.

In an unprecedented move, China blocked four cities yesterday, including Wuhan, which is believed to be caused by the disease, and all outbound travel routes have been blocked.

The key to developing a vaccine to curb the spread of the disease is the new “Molecular Clamp” technology developed by University of Queensland scientists and patented by UniQuest.

The breakthrough technology ensures the stability of the protein, which is the primary target for human immune defenses and can be used to combat a variety of contagious viral diseases.

The inventors claim it could change the way we respond to global epidemics worldwide.

The scientists who developed the breakthrough technology are Professor Paul Young, Dr. Keith Chappell and Dr. Dan Watterson.

“The technology was developed as a platform for the production of vaccines against a range of human and animal viruses and has shown promising results in the laboratory targeting influenza, Ebola, Nipah and MERS coronaviruses,” said Dr. Keith Chappell from UQ’s School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said.

Professor Paul Young, director of the Faculty of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, said the team hoped to develop a vaccine in the next six months.

“The vaccine will be distributed to first responders and will help curb the spread of the virus worldwide,” he said.

The University of Queensland program is one of three initiatives worldwide funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) as part of a global competition to curb the rapid spread of the highly infectious disease.

CEPI is a global coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that aim to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

According to Richard Hatchett, CEO of the organization, the organization hopes that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready for clinical testing in just 16 weeks – a significantly shorter period of time than current methods, which can often take years.

“Given the rapid global spread of the nCoV 2019 virus, the world must act quickly and consistently against this disease,” said Hatchett.

“There are no guarantees of success, but we hope that this work can represent a significant and important advance in the development of a vaccine against this disease.”