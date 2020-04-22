Coronavirus vaccine: Germany is approving the first human experiments

According to the Federal Vaccine Institute, the clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in Germany.

In this trial, 200 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 received several vaccines, produced by the German biotechnology company BioNTech, as scientists examined their effectiveness in providing protection against the virus.

In the second stage, additional tests will be performed on more people, including those at higher risk for the disease.

BioNTech said it is preparing a vaccine candidate called BNT162 with the drug giant Pfizer.

BNT162 will also be a triangle in the United States after approval of regulations for testing on humans.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the competition is developing a vaccine that will help spread the coronavirus, which has killed more than 177,000 people and infected 2.5 million.

There are currently 86 teams around the world working on the Covid-19 vaccine, including a handful of clinical trials.

Scientists in Oxford University have been testing the vaccine on people since Thursday, after Germany confirmed a human trial in the UK after Health Minister Matt Matt Hancock announced it.

About 500 volunteers are expected to enroll in the program by mid-May, with the British government promising میلیون 20 million.

In China, state-of-the-art human testing for two experimental vaccines was approved earlier this month, according to Chinese state media.

The Chinese vaccine candidates are being developed by a Beijing-based unit from Sinovac Biotech called Nasdaq and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, which is affiliated with the Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical group.

In March, Green Light officials conducted another clinical trial for a vaccine candidate created by the country’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and a biotechnology company on the HK CanSino Bio list.

And in the United States, the developer of modern drugs has begun human experiments to vaccinate them with the National Institutes of Health.

