coronavirus-vs.-flu:-what’s-worse?

Coronavirus and the flu share a good deal of similarities — with a lot of of their discrepancies rooted in the unknown.

Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Medical center, and Dr. Shira Doron, infectious disease physician and epidemiologist at Tufts Professional medical Centre, both equally pointed out the two bacterial infections share a lot more similarities than variances.

Coronavirus and flu are each unfold through respiratory droplets that can be passed from man or woman-to-man or woman or land on surfaces — like doorknobs or mild switches.

Both equally bacterial infections originate in animals, induce fever and cough and could guide to loss of life thanks to respiratory failure.

Sufferers that have flu or coronavirus can be contagious prior to the onset of indicators, but fortunately, each can be prevented in the same way by practising excellent hygiene and limiting contact with infected people.

Scientists, physicians and researchers are even now browsing for more info about coronavirus, and given that it is wholly new, our bodies have no immunity to it, whilst the flu has been all around for at the very least 500 several years.

Vaccines and antiviral medicines to combat the flu enable 1000’s of sufferers each 12 months, but neither treatment method for coronavirus presently exists. The incubation period of time for the flu is five-7 times, substantially shorter than coronavirus’s 14-day period.

The present mortality charge for coronavirus, about 2%, is greater than that of the flu, which is only about .1%. Even though it is a lot a lot more likely that a human being will turn into contaminated with flu, the lethality of coronavirus is continue to increased.

The flu comes again every single yr and is even considered a yearly international pandemic. At this time, it is mysterious if coronavirus is seasonal or if it will carry on to occur back every 12 months.