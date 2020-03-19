Coronavirus Wahroonga childcare centre closed as child tested for covid 19: Sydney News

A Sydney childcare centre has closed though just one of its attendees undergoes tests for coronavirus.

In a letter to moms and dads obtained by 9news.com.au, the Guardian Childcare and Schooling Centre in Wahroonga, on the city’s upper north shore, yesterday exposed the little one had been despatched for tests soon after establishing flu-like indicators.

The kid attended the centre on Thursday previous 7 days.

“We have taken this motion just after remaining notified this afternoon that a single of the young children at the assistance has developed flu-like signs and symptoms and been sent for testing,” Chief Government Officer Warren Shiny stated.

“The baby in concern has not been confirmed as owning the virus.

“There have been no verified instances at the centre other than the parent we notified you about previously in the 7 days, with the other two mothers and fathers who have been tested advising that they do not have the virus.

“Nevertheless as a precaution we have resolved to close the centre.”

Guardian Childcare and Education Centre also confirmed to 9information.com.au that a parent of just one of the children who attends the Wahroonga centre experienced tested constructive to the virus.

The coronavirus epidemic has paved complicated situations for educational facilities and childcares. (AAP)

“The father or mother was last in the centre on Wednesday, March 11 for decide-up and drop-off and their baby has not attended the centre because this date,” the assertion read through.

“On becoming notified Guardian quickly contacted NSW Wellness and acted on the assistance provided.

“Following Well being Authority guidance, the centre undertook a disinfecting clear above the weekend and has been cleaned every single weekday given that.”

9news.com.au understands the little one undergoing virus tests is not the little one of the diagnosed dad or mum.

It is not regarded when the Wahroonga centre will reopen.