Coronavirus: Wall Street sees bonds for West Palm parks – News – The Palm Beach Post

Under COVID, the municipal bond market may make West Palm park projects more expensive – or not.

WEST PALM BEACH – City officials expressed their excitement in March when voters conquered them with overwhelming margins by issuing up to $ 30 million in bonds to pay for much-needed park improvements throughout West Palm Beach.

As encouraging as the 82-18% referendum was, the volatility of the coronavirus caused by the capital markets has made it more difficult to raise money through bonds as interest rates paid by the city have shifted from record lows to staggering highs. Within a month.

So far, the waves have calmed down enough for the city to move forward as planned, West Palm officials say.

“The city and our financial advisors are closely monitoring the municipal loan market in the event of a pandemic impact,” CFO Mark Parks said in an email this week.

“We expect that highly rated issuers” – West Palm will be assigned a general credit rating for public bonds – “will continue to enter the market; the market will continue to stabilize alongside investor sentiment; and that the trading that the whole city is going to do should be quite market-adopted. “

Bond yields have been whipped since last December, when interest rates were very favorable for municipalities, said Lourdes Abadin, CEO of Coral Gables and CEO of Florida Office Manager Estrada Hinojosa.

“The economy did well. It was an all-time low interest rate environment, ”he said. “Then comes the coronavirus.”

The virus has claimed almost as many people around the world as there are people in West Palm Beach. Sixteen million Americans have lost their jobs, including 170,000 people in Florida who filed for unemployment last week.

Municipal prices on March 9 were the lowest they were during the year. Nine days later, they were the highest of the year, Abadin said.

Since then, they have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, and the instability that caused the instability “seems to have eased somewhat,” he said.

In addition, the Federal Reserve took steps designed to partially strengthen the municipal bond market. That’s good for bond sellers, Abadin said.

“When things start to settle down, we expect to rush to the market,” he said.

If interest rates were to rise again, West Palm Beach could delay the sale of the bond until the market improved. The bonds don’t need to be sold right away, said former city councilor Kimberly Mitchell, a former investment banker.

The only time pressure is because the public has been waiting for years for many of these community projects, ranging from replacing the playground to improving lighting, resurfacing parking lots and trails, and adding other capital improvements to more than 20 parks and communities. centers.

One way to move them forward without delay would be for the city commission to take money from the reserves. This could be done by passing a resolution requiring the city to replace the reserve upon the issuance of the bonds.

For example, raising a million dollars would allow the city to leave some projects to provide or design processes that could take months before the shovel goes to the ground, said former mayor Jeff Green.

Mayor Keith James recently expressed interest in road and other projects that will help create jobs and boost the local economy during the coronavir recession. The Commission recently approved the launch of the final phase of the Clematis Streetscape project, for example a month earlier, for example in order to complete its work before the restaurants reopen, but also with a view to relocating people to work.

The city has no immediate plans to take advantage of the reservations, however, mayor Faye Johnson said in an email.

“We take a very methodological approach and look forward to what happens to the bond offering,” he said. “In the unlikely situation where the use of reserves needs to be considered, the city has about $ 18 million committed to reserves and other uses, but the government could use them again.”

Similarly, CFO Parks is not going to delay. “Based on what we see at the moment, the city plans to proceed as planned with the issuance of the $ 30 million Parks bond,” he said.

