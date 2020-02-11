Coronavirus was officially designated as Covid-19 by the World Health Organization

The World Health Organization has established the official name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Covid-2019.

“We now have a name for # 2019nCoV disease: COVID-19.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an announcement on Twitter.

“I’ll spell it: C-O-V-I-D dash one nine – COVID-19.”

Ghebreyesus had previously issued a new “serious” coronavirus warning when authorities in Hong Kong evacuated 100 people from an apartment block because they feared the virus could spread through drain pipes.

Protective suit personnel wait near an entrance to Cheung Hong Estate, a public settlement, during the evacuation of Hong Kong residents. AP Photo / Kin Cheung

“With 99 percent of cases in China, this is still an emergency for this country, but it is a very serious threat to the rest of the world,” said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the opening of the recent virus in conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The most important thing is to stop the outbreak and save lives. With your support, we can do it together,” said Dr. Tedros.

The virus, first identified in China on December 31, killed more than 1,000 people, infected over 42,000, and reached around 25 countries.

Hong Kong is on high alert, especially in the towering blocks of flats that make the city one of the most densely populated places in the world.

During the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in which 299 people died in Hong Kong, 42 people came from just one apartment block in which around 300 people were infected.