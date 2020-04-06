Coronavirus was the second leading cause of death in the United States on March 31

The coronavirus is currently killing more than 5,600 people in the United States, with peak outbreaks still ahead. COVID-19 has recently become one of the leading causes of death in the country due to severe damage.

According to public health data compiled by the COVID tracking project, COVID-19 was the second leading cause of death nationwide on March 30 and 31, and on April 1 was the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. Was the leading cause of death.

AssistedLivingFacilities.org has created a graph from the data. Looking at the leading causes of death in the United States since March 1, coronavirus ranks ninth overall.

Coronaviruses have recently become the leading cause of death in the United States.

The COVID tracking project plans to make coronavirus the largest cause of death nationwide on peak April.

Pandemics are likely to be one of the most deadly events in US history. On Tuesday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said COVID-19 is now expected to cause between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths nationwide. If these numbers are reached, the coronavirus ranks as the seventh deadliest event in US history. Of the total 100,000 deaths, the lower estimate is 16th.

The three deadliest events on the list are the Civil War [750,000 deaths], HIV / AIDS [700,000 deaths to date], and the H1N1 / Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 [675,000 deaths] is.

The White House estimates that between 100,000 and 240,000 people will die if “complete mitigation” measures are taken. Thus, if Americans fail to maintain social distance and the hospital is overwhelmed by spikes, tolls can be even worse.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a national infectious disease expert, said the country needed to prepare for the worse, and the number of cases is expected to peak in the next two weeks.

“We should be prepared for it, as it calms the numbers as it is,” said Forch. But he said the number could be lower. “We’re doing as much as we can to get well below that.” And as the government gathers more data, the models that make those predictions may change. Said Forsie and Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Barks.

If the United States did nothing to mitigate the spread of the virus, deaths could have been many times higher, reaching as much as 2.2 million, President Trump said. As of Thursday, more than 226,000 coronavirus cases have been identified in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Nursing homes encouraged older people to read CDC guides for older people because of the increased risk of severe illness for people over 65.

The CDC says that especially elderly Americans are at home, wash their hands frequently, avoid close contact with sick people, disinfect frequent touching services, unnecessary airplanes Avoid travel and worry or sick.

All Americans must follow the same basic safety guidelines. No one is immune to the virus and can be a catastrophic disease for people of all ages.

