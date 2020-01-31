Coronavirus: “We need to screen passengers who have traveled from affected countries” – National

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4cQlHemKUs (/ incorporated)

There is a suspected case of coronavirus in Auckland, confirmed the Ministry of Health.

The case is currently being tested, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters on Friday, refusing to provide further information.

The person was detained in an isolation room at the Auckland Hospital, said Bloomfield.

Meanwhile, urgent tests for the coronavirus can now be performed in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health.

But authorities say there is still no plan to step up screening of incoming travelers after the World Health Organization declared the epidemic a public health emergency of international concern.

Currently, there is only filtering for direct flights from China.

To date, test samples from potential New Zealand cases have been sent to Australia, but Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Friday that local labs are now able to do the job themselves. .

The results will be available in a few hours, he said.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus explained: how it differs from an ordinary flu

• Coronavirus: China accused of “secretly burning bodies”

• Coronavirus: everything you need to know

• Coronavirus: World Health Organization declares global emergency

In a separate statement, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) said it would run the test daily and that the results could be expected within 24 hours of obtaining a sample.

“To develop this test, we had to procure the right tools and the right equipment abroad in times of high demand, then validate the test locally through numerous experiments to guarantee the quality of the result,” said Erasmus Smit. , ESR clinical virologist.

The agency also offers support to other laboratories that are trying to set up tests for the coronavirus.

Bloomfield said there have been around five verified cases in New Zealand but no one has met the definition of a suspected or confirmed case. A handful had to be checked every day.

Meanwhile, WHO said this morning that the coronavirus epidemic is a public health emergency of international concern.

Responding to the decision on Friday, Bloomfield told reporters that WHO’s instructions justify the local response so far and that there are no plans for changes to security measures.

“What it does is highlight and endorse the actions New Zealand has taken to date,” he said.

There would be no urgent changes to the way flights from epidemic affected areas were controlled or to travel restrictions.

But National Party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse said more needs to be done.

“(Control) needs to be expanded to include all passengers who have traveled to or through the affected countries,” he said.

“Another step that the government should seriously consider is the screening of passengers arriving on cruise ships that have crossed the affected countries.”

Woodhouse also called for more health workers at international airports beyond Auckland and Christchurch, and that tourism businesses and accommodation providers be contacted and given resources to help detect possible cases. .

China says the death toll from the virus has reached 170, while 82 infections have been reported in 18 countries outside of China.

Health officials have reported the first human-to-human spread of the new virus in the United States from China.

Russia has also announced the closure of its 4,184 km border with China.

.