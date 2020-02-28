coronavirus:-what-bart,-muni,-bay-area-general-public-transit-are-performing-amid-covid-19-fears

SAN FRANCISCO — BART Typical Manager Bob Powers was grilled at Thursday’s board conference about the system’s novel coronavirus approach.

“Do we have a system for how we escalate if we have to,” asked Director Debora Allen.

Director Mark Foley asked, “What is the plan for say expanding staff members or program frequencies?”

“I would hope the agency would commence not if it can be likely to materialize but when,” explained Rebecca Saltzman.

Connected: Coronavirus outbreak: Overall health professional shares strategies for preparedness, crisis supply listing to remain wholesome

BART’s Main Basic safety Officer Jeff Lau mentioned that his team is stocked with supplies for their workforce, including masks and sanitizers but correct now, the prepare is to follow CDC pointers that recommend masks only for well being workers. Power washers are also accessible for use but they’re not currently being deployed, nonetheless. A extra intensive plan of action is nonetheless in progress.

“That could involve extra cleansing, hand sanitizers being dispersed at the stations and then a large amount additional cleansing of the trains,” reported Allen.

Connected: SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring point out of emergency around coronavirus

In a statement, MUNI and Clever officers, say they are also functioning business as regular, whilst staying on substantial inform. UCSF Professor of Epidemiology Dr. George Rutherfod agrees, that’s the ideal transfer. He requires transit, just about every working day.

“I am cognizant of where my hand goes, I wash my palms when I’ve been touching solutions and which is in essence all you can do,” he stated.

Go below for the hottest news, information and facts and movies about the coronavirus.

Related Stories & Movies:

