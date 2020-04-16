Coronavirus: what happens on Thursday in Canada and around the world

The last one:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a new assistance program designed to help businesses offset the monthly rent.

The Canadian emergency commercial rental assistance program will help small businesses offset the rent in April, May and June, Trudeau said during his daily address COVID-19. Ottawa will work with the provinces to implement the program, as it falls under provincial jurisdiction.

The announcement was made in collaboration with plans to ease eligibility requirements for the Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) in order to help more small and medium-sized businesses face the fallout from the pandemic.

The CEBA will now cover companies that spent between $ 20,000 and $ 1.5 million in paychecks last year, Trudeau said. Previously, the threshold for businesses was a minimum wage of $ 50,000 and a maximum of $ 1 million.

Trudeau also said he wanted to speak with the prime ministers later today on how to increase pay for critical support workers in long-term care homes. Public security minister Bill Blair received a request from Quebec last night, he said, asking the government to send both doctors and members of the Canadian military to help.

“It is impossible to imagine the anguish that families, and indeed our elderly, are facing in this situation,” said Trudeau. “There is so much fear, so much uncertainty. We have to do a better job to be there for them.”

In a subsequent question-and-answer period, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the government is “urgently” considering this request, but it still has no details on what aid could be sent.

Trudeau had said Wednesday that he will speak with provincial and territorial leaders to increase wages for essential workers who earn less than $ 2,500 a month. Quebec, where several long-term care homes are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks, has already said it will increase the pay for eligible workers.

Ontario announced further infection control and control measures, as well as an emergency order that prevents long-term care staff from working in multiple facilities – although the provincial opposition claimed that the order had a loophole around temporary agency workers. Health workers’ unions have raised the problem for some time, stating that staff often work in multiple facilities because they are unable to obtain full-time positions.

“This is a temporary measure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said long-term care minister Merrilee Fullerton.

Cautious optimism – and a reminder to stay alert

Dr Theresa Tam, Canadian chief public health officer, previously said that about half of COVID-19-related deaths in Canada are related to long-term care. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but the elderly and people with underlying health problems face an increased risk of serious disease and death.

On Thursday, Tam reiterated his belief that the epidemic appears to be slowing down, but Canadians now have to “double” social distances to prevent outbreaks in high-risk settings. In addition to long-term care homes and retirement homes, those who live homeless and precarious housing are particularly at risk, Tam said. If there are no immediate actions, he said, there will be larger outbreaks and avoidable deaths.

“If a company’s measure lies in how it takes care of its most vulnerable, this pandemic has revealed the crack in our armor,” said Tam.

Despite President Donald Trump’s statement Wednesday that he would consider easing restrictions on the Canadian-US border, Trudeau said Thursday that those restrictions are likely to remain “for a long time to come”.

These restrictions were initially applied on March 21 and should be reviewed on April 19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is still "a significant amount of time" before Canada can consider easing travel restrictions on the border between the United States and Canada, despite President Donald Trump saying they could loosen early.

As of 13:30 ET Thursday, Canada had 29,925 suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases. The provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases list 9,634 as resolved or recovered.

A CBC News count on COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial and regional public health data, as well as CBC news, amounted to 1,240. Two coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad have also been reported.

Researchers still cannot say who will be most affected by the coronavirus, says infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, but a person's immune system is key.

Read on to see what’s going on across Canada, the United States and around the world.

Here’s what’s going on in the provinces and territories

In British Columbia, the chief public health official claimed that the province is “not at the end of our beginning yet” when it comes to COVID-19. Bonnie Henry said she doesn’t expect restrictions to be lifted in the next two or even three weeks. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

The Calgary WestJet-based airline sent layoff notices to 1,700 pilots as COVID-19 restrictions continue to hammer the travel industry. WestJet has stated that it is participating in the Canadian emergency wage subsidy program (CEWS) and that pilots will be placed in an inactive state and will remain on the payroll while the program is in effect. Read more about what’s going on in Alberta, including the latest numbers of coronavirus cases.

The prime minister of Saskatchewan said that schools in that province are likely not to reopen this academic year. Scott Moe also said that the province’s state of emergency will be in effect for at least two more weeks. Read more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

The curve for COVID-19 cases in Canada is starting to flatten out, but before the cases see a sharp drop in the number of deaths that number will continue to rise.

Manitoba has launched an online therapy program for those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. That program was announced almost three weeks ago and saw 800 people pre-register. Read more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Despite an emergency order that prohibits Ontario employees from working in multiple long-term care facilities, a loophole allows temporary workers to do just that. This order was approved after it became clear that the outbreaks were connected to employees who worked on more than one site. Read more about what’s going on in Ontario.

A 44-year-old Quebec doctor died of complications from COVID-19the province’s director of public health said Thursday. That doctor, who hadn’t treated the patients, is the first doctor in Quebec to die of the disease. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec, which has also seen large-scale outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

More than 6,400 COVID-19 test kits delivered to New Brunswick last week were contaminated and unusable. The kits weren’t the only ones interested. Dr. Richard Garceau, a microbiologist-infectologist at the Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton, estimated that over 300,000 people delivered across the country had been similarly contaminated. Read more about what is happening in N.B.

Long-term care homes in Nova Scotia are planning how to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases, with some isolation units for coronavirus cases. Read more about what’s happening in N.S.

P.E.I. he declared a state of emergency on Thursday and renewed his public health emergency for another 30 days. Based on the measures, anyone traveling to the province will have to disclose the purpose of their trip to determine if it is essential or not. More information on what is happening in P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador is expanding its test criteria for COVID-19. Read more about what’s happening in N.L., including why the prime minister says the province urgently needs more financial support.

The guidelines for COVID-19 tests are being expanded in the Northwest Territories, this means that people with milder symptoms will be able to get a test. Learn more about what’s going on in northern Canada.

Here is a look at what is happening in the United States

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 12:20 ET

United States President Donald Trump plans to announce new recommendations on how to loosen the country’s physical spacing guidelines and reopen the country’s economy later in the day, despite warnings from corporate leaders and governors who previously were additional tests and protective devices required.

Trump is holding up a call with governors at 3pm. ET.

The decision on when and how to loosen in the end is up to state and local leaders, although some citizens have already started the campaign to reopen companies, factories and schools. In Michigan, an estimated crowd numbered at least 3,000 people protested Wednesday against the Gretchen Whitmer government for orders to keep people home and most businesses closed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended a two-week closing order for businesses and schools on Thursday, at least until May 15, in coordination with other states in the region.

The number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to its lowest levels in more than a week, adding evidence that the worst affected state was controlling its spread, Cuomo said.

A total of 17,735 people have been hospitalized across the state – the lowest total since April 6 – while 606 people died from the virus on Wednesday.

There are at least 70 research teams around the world, including in Canada, running to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in a year, something that has never been done before.

The number of deaths recorded in the United States, meanwhile, increased by 2,500 on Wednesday, a second consecutive daily record. The overall death toll in the global pandemic is now over 31,000.

In the meantime, the country is grappling with the challenge of speeding up the track of contacts. Experts said it may require new public health employees to be numbered in the six digits and that potential measures could include hiring Peace Corps members or students studying in related fields.

Here is a look at what is happening around the world

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 12:30 ET

Starting with the launch of over one million COVID-19 tests next week in Africa to bridge the “big gap” in assessing the true number of cases on the continent, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, while a projection estimates more than 10 million serious cases of viruses in the next six months.

“Maybe 15 million tests” will be required in Africa in the next three months, said John Nkengasong.

With much of the world grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some good news stories to report.

Experts said Africa is weeks behind Europe and the United States, but the increase in cases has appeared alarmingly similar.

Concern about how the epidemic will break out in Africa, as some European countries are considering easing restrictions. WHO said that countries that ease restrictions should wait at least two weeks to assess the impact, such as some European countries including Spain is Austria have initiated small-scale measures to reduce serious blockages.

Healthcare workers wear protective suits before testing employees and residents for COVID-19 at Sant Miquel hospital, a nursing home for the elderly in Barcelona on Wednesday. (Lluis Gene / AFP / Getty Images)

Almost 700 sailors assigned to the French The naval group of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has proved positive for the coronavirus, said the Ministry of Armed Forces.

Great Britain extended its blockade nationwide for at least another three weeks on Thursday, while stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered the British to stay home to prevent an outbreak that has already caused over 138,000 lives worldwide. The United Kingdom has the fifth highest number of official deaths from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, although the figure only covers hospital deaths and the real number is probably much higher.

Spain He said Thursday that the total death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 19,130, although data from Catalonia has indicated that the real total could be several thousand more. Catalonia’s health department announced late Wednesday that the death toll had almost doubled after they began to include funeral services data on suspected and confirmed deaths of coronavirus in nursing homes and private homes. Until now, the Catalan health department had reported only coronavirus deaths in hospitals and those confirmed by tests.

New Zeland he reported just 15 new coronavirus cases on Thursday when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began to outline what restrictions imposed during a rigorous four-week block could be eased on Wednesday. New Zealand reported 1,401 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

Lawmakers will make a final decision on Monday about whether to ease the restrictions. According to Ardern’s plan, elementary schools would have reopened but participation would have been voluntary and some companies could have reopened, including drive-thru and delivery restaurants. Shopping centers and retail stores would be closed and large meetings would be banned.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern uses hand sanitizer as she arrives with medical director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield for an update on COVID-19. According to COVID-19 alarm level measures of country four, all non-essential activities are closed, including bars, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds. (Mark Mitchell / Getty Images)

South Korea confirmed another 22 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total tally to 10,613 with 229 deaths. New cases reported on Thursday mean that South Korea’s daily increase in virus infections has been less than 30 for the fourth consecutive day. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say in a statement that 7,757 people have recovered and been released from quarantine.

Prime Minister of the Japan Shinzo Abe has announced a state of emergency in the country which will enter into force on Friday and will last at least until May 6, the end of Japan’s “golden week” holidays. He said that the state of emergency at national level is aimed at stopping cross-border movements of people and achieving an 80% reduction in social contacts “to overcome this national crisis with a total national effort”.

Abe’s previous state of emergency statement of April 7 only covered Tokyo and six other prefectures believed to be at greater risk of infection. Initially it issued a residence request only for people in those areas, although it later extended the measure to the rest of the country.

Singapore reported a record 447 new cases of coronavirus, is the third consecutive day of daily high peaks, to increase its count to 3,699. The number of infections has increased by 1,167 since Monday, mainly related to crowded dormitories housing foreign workers from Bangladesh, India and other poorer Asian countries.

Despite successfully managing the first wave of infections, Singapore has neglected this vast population of foreign workers who live in dormitories that typically house up to 20 men in a room with a shared kitchen, toilet and other facilities. Tens of thousands of workers have been quarantined in their dormitories, while some have been moved to alternative sites to reduce crowding.

CBC News held a virtual town hall on Wednesday evening to answer some questions and concerns in the minds of Canadians across the country. 1:19:45

China reported 46 new virus cases on Thursday, 34 of which brought from third countries, but no new deaths from the outbreak. Of the internal cases, three were recorded in the capital Beijing, which imposed severe quarantine and physical removal measures. Another four were reported in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, where authorities hurried to stop a new blaze among Chinese citizens crossing the border from Russia.

China has now reported a total of 3,342 virus deaths among 82,341 cases, although it has addressed questions about how it counts and reports cases. About 3,000 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 or under isolation and monitoring to show signs of the disease or tests that are positive but not with symptoms.

Mexico by the government said on Thursday that its health experts recommended the country to extend its current anti-coronavirus measures until May 30. But Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that restrictions could be eased in parts of the country where there are no coronavirus cases or very few broadcast incidents by May 17th.

Haiti he decided to reopen his key textile industry next week, suggesting that the country had escaped the worst of the pandemic by imposing a state of emergency in the beginning.