Coronavirus: What is “social distancing” and can it work? – multiple lifestyles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cited guidelines for “community mitigation strategies” to curb the spread of COVID-19. These guidelines mention “social distance” – a conscious effort to reduce close contact between people.

But what is social distancing?

The Hub collected information from the CDC, along with two experts from John Hopkins-Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Health Center, and Tom Inglesby, director of the center.

Social distance

Social distance is a practice that takes preventative measures to prevent sick people from coming in close contact with the healthy so that the chances of disease transmission decrease. Some of the ways this can be done is to cancel public meetings, as well as decisions that individuals can make on their own, such as avoiding going to places where there are large public gatherings.

How to practice it

According to the CDC, social distance is defined as “staying out of common places, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 feet) from others when possible.”

Which is to say, as Rivers puts it in the Hub article, “no hugs, no handshakes.”

“Don’t wait for evidence that there is (COVID-19) circulation in your community,” he says. “Just keep washing your hands, because it really helps reduce transmission.”

Rivers says we must wash our hands whenever we return to a closed room, before eating and before meeting people more sensitive to COVID-19. This includes the elderly and those with serious chronic medical conditions.

Other methods

Of course, there are other methods to reduce the transmission of the disease, including isolation and quarantine. The latest CDC guidelines are as follows:

“Isolation refers to the separation of a person or people known or reasonably believed to be infected or infectious from those who are not infected to prevent the spread of the disease. The isolation may be voluntary or forced by government or public health authorities. “

